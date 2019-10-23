Featured books will be available for the public today. To place them on hold, call the Walla Walla Public Library at 527-4550 or go to wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Juvenile fiction
“More to the Story,” by Hena Khan
This contemporary update of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” follows the Muslim, Pakistani-American Mizra family of Atlanta.
Narrator Jameela, 13, is thrilled to be named features editor of her school newspaper and endeavors to write a spectacular article as a going-away gift for her father, whose job is sending him overseas for six months.
Jam and her sisters—Maryam, Bisma, and Aleeza—are heartbroken to lose Baba for half a year, but the sting is lessened somewhat by the arrival of Ali, 14, the British-Pakistani nephew of Baba’s best friend.
Ali is spending the year in the U.S. after getting into trouble following his father’s death, and he quickly endears himself to the Mizra girls.
Jam decides to write her article about microaggressions and unwisely uses examples Ali told her in confidence, endangering their new friendship just as a crisis threatens her family.
Khan (“Amina’s Voice”) nimbly incorporates details of modern life and allusions to Alcott’s classic — including financial troubles and a health scare — into a tale that is, fittingly, strongest in the moments when family dynamics are on display. Ages 8–12
“Two Girls, a Clock, and a Crooked House,” by Michael Poore; illustrations by Leire Salaberria
Amy Wood is struck by lightning on her way home; when she wakes up, she can see things she never noticed before.
Some people have storm clouds hanging above their heads, others have hearts, and suddenly, she can see spirits in nature, too. Amy isn’t just seeing things; she can hear other’s thoughts as well.
This is especially useful with Amy’s nonverbal friend Moo. Now that Amy and Moo can communicate with their minds, they decide to explore the woods and happen upon a run-down cabin filled with strange objects.
Using her new abilities, Amy gathers items from the cabin and creates a time machine, and she and Moo find themselves 30 years in the past.
There they meet up with Mrs. Goolagong, who is one percent witch, and Oliver, the young boy Mrs. Goolagong supposedly kidnapped and ate.
Now Amy and Moo have to figure out how to get back to their own time and keep from getting in trouble for being out so late.
Who knew time travel could be so confusing? This fun middle grade novel will appeal to reluctant readers and those who prefer their stories on the weird side.
The writing style is entertaining and engaging, the chapters are short and easily consumable, and the characters, odd as they may be, are genuine.
Some content may not be suitable for all middle grade readers; there are mentions of physical abuse, drug use, and bullying. Ages 8–12
“Bernard Pepperlin,” by Cara Hoffman; illustrations by Olga Demidova
In Hoffman’s whimsical debut, the Dormouse of Lewis Carroll’s Wonderland lands in Manhattan after the irascible Mad Hatter shoves him into a porcelain teapot painted with the city’s skyline.
Time has stopped in his homeland, where he’s been subjected to an endless tea party, so Bernard is thrilled to see a working clock in this “magnificent new world.”
Soon, though, he learns that trouble is brewing in the metropolis, where the Pork Pie Gang of weasels is preparing to hold “The First, Last, and Only Endless Ukulele Concert,” which will stop time and force residents to do forever what the weasels do best: “nothing.”
Determined to foil this nefarious plot, Bernard rallies the aid of a streetwise cat, escaped pets living in Manhattan’s underworld, and a troupe of cockroach musicians and tap dancers.
Along with her obvious borrowings (there’s a blonde girl named Allie), Hoffman gives additional sly nods to Carroll’s classic (a queen in a red dress who runs a diner) and includes nonsensical verse of variable cleverness, creating a quirky flight of fancy with a rich lineage. Ages 8–12.
“Hoax for Hire,” by Laura Martin
Have you ever seen a Loch Ness Monster? The MacNeils see them every day because they pull off hoaxes, tricking people into thinking their creations are the real thing.
A sea monster, Bigfoot, a yeti, a Bunyip, and more are all part of their “research.” Grayson’s family comes from a long line of cryptid hunters and adventure seekers.
But the 12-year-old struggles with this life of lies about creatures that don’t exist.
His older brother, Curtis, is all in, but Grayson wishes he could study photography and attend school full time.
Just once, he would love to capture his adventures on film and write about them.
Even though Curtis hurls rude comments at his brother daily— Grayson calls them “poetic” — the family’s commitment to one another is strong. Ages 8–12