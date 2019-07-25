Featured books will be available for the public today. To place them on hold, call the Walla Walla Public Library at 527-4550 or go to wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Young Adult Fiction
“Two Can Keep a Secret,” by Karen M. McManus
A dead body in the middle of the road (the high school’s science teacher) welcomes twins Ellery and Ezra Corcoran, 17, to their new home in Echo Ridge, Vt., where they’ve been sent to live with their estranged grandmother during their mother Sadie’s court-appointed rehab for opioid addiction.
Ellery, a true-crime buff, uses the opportunity to look into Echo Ridge’s notorious unsolved mysteries: the disappearance of Sadie’s identical twin sister after Sadie was crowned homecoming queen 23 years earlier, and the murder of Lacey Kilduff, the homecoming queen found strangled at Murderland, the local Halloween theme park, five years ago.
After the science teacher dies, Ellery is nominated for the homecoming court, and someone begins to threaten Ellery and the other two nominees for queen, tagging signs and promising a Murderland redux. When one of the two possible queens goes missing, Ellery dons her amateur detective hat, putting herself and her loved ones in danger. With complex characters and intricate plotting, McManus (“One of Us Is Lying”) delivers a fast-paced, twisty whodunit. Ages 14-up
— Publishers Weekly
“Wilder Girls,” by Rory Power
When the institutions you trust fail you, what will you do — and how will you handle the consequences?
Two girls grapple with these questions in this gritty, lush debut chronicling psychological and environmental tipping points at a boarding school for girls on a remote island in the near future.
Sixteen-year-old scholarship student Hetty was one of the first to show signs of the Tox. Over the last 18 months, she’s watched it ravage her classmates and teachers as they wait, quarantined within school grounds, for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop and deliver a cure.
The Tox affects everyone differently: Hetty’s right eye sealed itself shut; her best friend, Byatt, grew a second, exterior spine; Reese has a sharp, silver-scaled left hand and glowing hair. Not everyone adapts to the Tox’s cyclical flare-ups — a girl brought to the infirmary rarely returns. The two remaining staff maintain tenuous order, but a flare-up that lands Byatt in the infirmary — with Hetty determined to protect her — quickly escalates into events that irrevocably shape the fates of everyone left on the island.
Power deftly weaves a chilling narrative that disrupts readers’ expectations through an expertly crafted, slow-burn reveal of the deadly consequences of climate change. Most characters are assumed white; Julia is brown-skinned and Cat is cued as Chinese-American. Several significant characters, including Hetty, are queer. Part survival thriller, part post-apocalyptic romance, and part ecocritical feminist manifesto, a staggering gut punch of a book. Ages 12-18
— Kirkus Reviews
“Our Year of Maybe,” by Rachel Lynn Solomon
P
eter and Sophie have been friends as long as they can remember. Peter’s kidney disease left him largely isolated.
Sophie was happy to share that bubble, convinced that he was not only her best friend but also the love of her life. Sophie discovers she is a match, and a transplant allows Peter to fully participate in the world for the first time.
Peter embraces his new life, joining a band and dating while figuring out if he can or should return Sophie’s feelings. Meanwhile, Sophie is heartbroken to find that his life no longer revolves around her, even as she explores her own talents. Both teens must decide what life looks like without Peter’s illness at the center, and what Sophie’s donation means to their relationship.
Solomon excels at authentically capturing the complicated lives and identities of today’s teens. Sophie and Peter are not defined by a sole trait but rather their disabilities, interests, sexuality and faith come together to create realistic human beings. Notably, this also applies to secondary characters, including Peter’s boyfriend, Chase, and Sophie’s sister, a teenage parent.
The story is one of the heart rather than action and the joys and frustrations of discovering oneself are skillfully communicated to readers. Older teens will relate to there being no single right choice when relationships change. Ages 14-18
— School Library Journal
“Genesis Begins Again,” by Alicia Williams
G
enesis Anderson is a fragile middle schooler whose turbulent home life and drive for acceptance fuel this emotionally rich debut.
Forced to start over time and again because of a series of evictions, Genesis has a dearth of self-confidence (and a list of 96 reasons that she hates herself) and trouble making new friends. That slowly begins to change when her African-American family moves to an upscale white suburb, and Genesis has to find her footing in an entirely new environment.
While some students uphold the same racist ideas she’s familiar with, others treat her with a depth of compassion that has her questioning the colorism that’s seeped into her own psyche. It’s agonizing to follow Genesis through attempts to bleach her skin to fit in, but the lows only make her triumphs feel sweeter as she slowly begins to find strengths she never suspected she possessed, friends who love and accept her, and a mentor who encourages her to let herself shine. With its relatable and sympathetic protagonist, complex setting and exceptional emotional range, this title is easy to recommend. Ages 9-13
— Publishers Weekly