Juvenile Nonfiction
“A Computer Called Katherine: How Katherine Johnson Helped Put America on the Moon,” by Suzanne Slade; illustrated by Veronica Miller Jamison
ven as a child, Katherine Johnson loved numbers. She skipped through school, took a job as part of a team of number crunchers called “calculators,” and helped figure out the trajectory of early space flights of the 1960s, even after machine computing became a part of the process. This retelling of Johnson’s achievements focuses on her path as a black female mathematician. The book devotes a spread to the civil rights struggle, illustrating how people were divided about school integration; it also shows that many disagreed about whether women should work at jobs traditionally held by men. Jamison stresses how Johnson’s talent for math broke both barriers. First-time illustrator Jamison relies on ink, watercolor, marker, and colored pencil to create spreads that emphasize math concepts. Ages 4-8
— School Library Journal
“Moonshot: The Flight of Apollo 11,” by Brian Floca
fresh, expanded edition of Floca’s top-drawer tribute to the first moon landing, which won a Sibert honor in 2010.
New here is an early nod to the “thousands of people” who worked behind the scenes to make the mission a success (a nod echoed in the closing recap) and a much-enlarged account of “Apollo 11’s” return flight to Earth. Both include new art: For the first, a set of vignettes clearly depicts women and people of color playing prominent roles (including a recognizable Katherine Johnson), and for the second, the 2009 original’s two pages grow to eight, climaxed by a close-up of the command module “Columbia’s” furious, fiery re-entry. The narrative, along with having expanded to match, has been lightly tweaked throughout but remains as stately and dramatic as ever: “But GO, GO, says Mission Control: / “‘Eagle,” Houston. You’re GO for landing.’ / Far from home and far from help, / still steady, steady the astronauts fly, / as time and fuel are running out.” Minor changes in other illustrations and added or clarified details in the text add further life and luster to a soaring commemoration of our space program’s most spectacular achievement. This is the rare revised edition that adds enough new material to demand purchase.
Still essential reading, more so than ever for being broader in scope and more balanced of presentation than the original. Ages 6-12
— Kirkus Reviews
“Moon Mission: The Epic 400-Year Journey to Apollo 11,” by Sigmund Brouwer
n engaging second-person point of view narrative puts readers into the place of the astronauts in this detailed exploration of the triumphs and near-disasters of the “Apollo 11” mission and the science and scientists who made it possible. Each of the 11 chapters, or “Episodes,” begins with a four-page section (“Stage One”) that explains what is going through a person’s head as, for instance, they’re sitting in “what is essentially a giant thermos” nine seconds before liftoff, or when a person in the moon lander approaches the moon’s surface at 3,007 mph and the program alarm sounds indicating that the onboard computer has overloaded. Then there is a two-page “Stage Two” that introduces scientists like Wernher von Braun and Isaac Newton, or describes events like a CIA mission that secretly took apart and examined the Soviet Union’s Luna spacecraft in 1959. Finally, the two-page “Stage Three” section reads more like a traditional nonfiction title, informing readers about topics such as gravity, trivia about the Apollo 11 astronauts, and theories about the formation of the moon. This repeating, predictable structure makes the book more accessible to less proficient readers, and the unique narrative structure is captivating. Another fun feature within each chapter is a repeating sidebar that positions an important figure and discovery in STEM history as a mystery to be solved at the conclusion of the chapter. Ages 10-14
— School Library Journal
“Daring Dozen: The Twelve Who Walked on the Moon,” by Suzanne Slade; illustrated by Alan Marks
ifty years after the first moon landing, a solemn commemoration of the “Apollo 11 to 17” missions.
Taking poetic license, Slade briefly describes in present tense each mission’s discoveries and highlights, then goes on in a separate section to offer expanded fact summaries about each, along with describing the Apollo rockets and vehicles. Marks’ impressionist views of our remote satellite (“A quiet place where / no wind blows, / no water flows, / no life grows”) seen from Earth and of heavily burdened astronauts bounding across grayish-brown moonscapes beneath deep, black skies give way in the second section to small photos, including group portraits of each (all-white and -male) crew. Though aimed at a younger audience than her “Countdown: 2979 Days to the Moon,” illustrated by Thomas Gonzalez (2018), this history takes up where that one leaves off and so works equally well as a stand-alone tribute to the Apollo program’s achievements or as a lagniappe.
An inspiring reminder that there are footprints on the moon, addressed to readers who may one day leave some of their own. Ages 5-10
— Kirkus Reviews