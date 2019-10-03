Featured books will be available for the public today. To place them on hold, call the Walla Walla Public Library at 527-4550 or go to wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Hispanic Heritage Month Youth fiction
“With the Fire on High,” by Elizabeth Acevedo
In this stunning sophomore novel from National Book Award and Printz winner Acevedo (“The Poet X”), Afro-Puerto Rican and African-American Emoni Santiago, a high school senior, lives in Philadelphia with her two-year-old daughter, Emma — nicknamed Babygirl — and paternal grandmother, Buela.
A talented cook, Emoni balances school, work at a local burger joint, and motherhood — including shared custody with her ex-boyfriend, Tyrone — with moments in the kitchen, where her “magical hands” create dishes that allow the eater to access deep, surprising memories.
But she’s not sure what to do with her passion, or after high school, until enrolling in a culinary arts elective helps her hone innate cooking skills in the classroom and during a hard-won weeklong apprenticeship in
Spain.
With evocative, rhythmic prose and realistically rendered relationships and tensions, Acevedo’s unvarnished depiction of young adulthood is at once universal and intensely specific. 13-up
— Publishers Weekly
“The Moon Within,” by Aida Salazar
Writing in clear, lyrical first-person verse, debut author Salazar gives voice to 11-year-old dance enthusiast, Oakland-based Celi Rivera, as she grapples with her changing body and a first crush, as well as familial and cultural expectations about growing into womanhood.
Celi describes her heritage as “Black-Puerto Rican-Mexican-ness,” and she is particularly dreading the start of her period, because her mother insists she celebrate with an ancestral Mexican tradition.
For Celi, “I’d rather crawl into a cave/ than have a stupid moon ceremony!”
Celi confides in and values her gender-fluid best friend, Marco. But when her skateboarding crush, Ivan, is insensitive toward Marco, Celi has to decide where her loyalty lies.
With sensitivity, Salazar purports that menstruation is a source of feminine strength, inexorably and beautifully connected to the moon cycle.
The broader message is one of acceptance, celebration and resistance: a period is just a period, Salazar suggests, but it’s also much more. Ages 8-12
— Publishers Weekly
“My Papi Has a Motorcycle,” by Isabel Quintero; Illustrated by Zeke Peña
When Papi gets home from work in his gray truck, his daughter is ready for their ritual, a nightly motorcycle ride: “I run outside with both of our helmets.”
Together, they zip through their California city, passing the market, the church, and murals that show “our history — of citrus groves and the immigrants who worked them.” The landscape is changing: Papi and his fellow carpenters are building new houses where the groves once stood, and the shaved ice shop has gone out of business. Fresh graphic novel style art offers all the glory of a ride (“VROOOM”), and speech in balloons is a mix of Spanish and English alongside the English-only text.
The love between the girl and her father is palpable, but her connection to her city (fleshed out in an author’s note about Corona, Calif.) is at the story’s heart. Ages 4-8
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
“They Call Me Güero: A Border Kid’s Poems,” by David Bowles
Growing up as a Mexican-American “border kid, a foot on either bank,” the 12-year-old narrator of Bowles’s skillful, moving novel-in-poems details his seventh-grade year.
Güero, so called for his rusty-colored hair and pale, freckled skin, enjoys life with his large family in a home that “glows warm with love,” but at school, he’s taunted about his complexion and bullied by enormous classmate Snake Barrera.
With humor and sensitivity, Bowles (“The Hidden City”) mixes family scenes — such as Fourth of July celebrations and older relatives’ frank, enraging accounts of discrimination — and junior high concerns, including Güero’s relief when he and his friends (“diverse nerds and geeks”) take refuge in the library and his astonishment when he learns that brave, tough Joanna likes him back.
An achievement of both artistic skill and emotional resonance, Bowles’s volume is both a richly rewarding tour through many borderlands, including adolescence itself, and a defiant celebration of identity: “no wall, no matter how tall, can stop your heritage.” Ages 10-14
— Publishers Weekly
“Turning Pages: My Life Story,” by Sonia Sotomayor
Writing in eloquent first-person prose, Sotomayor relays her upbringing and path to the Supreme Court, emphasizing how reading books, “written both in Spanish and in English,” has remained at the
center of her personal development.
She begins her story as a child in the Bronx. After being diagnosed with diabetes, Sotomayor found strength in comic books; following her father’s death, her local library became a refuge.
Sotomayor offers variations on this theme, describing books as “lenses,” “teachers,” a “life preserver,” and “mirrors of my own universe.”
Finally, Sotomayor finds her way to law books, and to one of the most meaningful texts of her lifetime — the Constitution. Delacre’s work shows earnest admiration for the subject, and compositions make intriguing use of angle, shadow, and collage detail. A Spanish-language version will also be available. Ages 4-8
— Publishers Weekly