Featured books will be available for the public today. To place them on hold, call the Walla Walla Public Library at 527-4550 or go to wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Juvenile fiction
“The Case of the Missing Hippo,” by Laura James; illustrated by Emily Fox
How does a hippo go missing? Fabio and Gilbert are on the case!
Bright pink Fabio is the world’s greatest flamingo detective, and his favorite place for a pink lemonade, taken in the company of his giraffe sidekick, Gilbert, is the Hotel Royale on the shores of Lake Laloozee. But all is not well there. Smith, the vulture who runs the place with his sister, chef Penelope, is none too keen on her daughter’s ideas to bring in more customers: Violet wants to have a talent contest.
When head contest judge Daphne, a rhino who goes by “the General,” catches cold, Fabio takes her place … and then contestant Julia the hippo vanishes — from the stage. Was it a rival contestant? A crooked judge? Or is the disappearance connected to the strange events at the Gold Cup athletic competition, where many of the contestants seemed strangely sleepy? No need to fear with dapper, superobservant Fabio investigating.
With this caper, James, British author of the Adventures of Pug chapter books, kicks off a new series of easy-reading mysteries peopled with jungle animals. Characterization is broad: Young sleuths will enjoy the easy mystery and the cheeky illustrations. Ages 6-10
— Kirkus Review
“The Boy at the Back of the Class,” by Onjali Q. Rauf
When Ahmet, a Syrian refugee, begins attending a suburban London school, he doesn’t speak with anyone, but as he gains support through an assistant teacher, a group of students get to know him as a soccer player and friend.
As the tensions surrounding refugees and the closing of the country’s borders intensifies, Ahmet confides in his new mates that he lost his sister in the journey across the sea and was separated from his parents before his flight to London. With the clock ticking to reunite Ahmet with his family before the borders close, the determined friends go directly to the prime minister and the High Court of Justice to make their plea. Political and cultural undertones are undeniably present in Rauf’s timely debut, but it’s the themes of kindness, empathy, and tenacity that resonate strongest.
Rauf excels at tapping into the thoughts and concerns of contemporary children, providing wholly believable characters who use their voices to help others and create change, as well as offering a safe space for readers to explore and better understand the refugee crisis. Ages 8-12
— Publishers Weekly
“Each Tiny Spark,” by Pablo Cartaya
A nuanced novel about a neurodiverse preteen’s political and social awakening by a Pura Belpré Honor — winning author.
Sixth grader Emilia Rosa Torres sometimes has a hard time keeping up with schoolwork and concentrating on one thing at a time, but her software-developer mother and superinvolved abuelita help her keep on task. Days before her father’s return to their Atlanta suburb from his most recent deployment, her mother goes on a business trip, leaving the middle schooler to juggle his mood swings, her friend troubles, and her looming assignments all on her own.
When a social studies project opens her eyes to injustices past and present, Emilia begins to find her voice and use it to make an impact on her community. Writing with sensitivity and respectful complexity, Cartaya tackles weighty issues, such as immigration, PTSD, and microaggressions, through the lens of a budding tinkerer and activist who has ADHD. The members of this Cuban American family don’t all practice the same religion, with Emilia’s Catholic grandmother faithfully attending Mass multiple times a week and the protagonist’s mother celebrating her culture’s Yoruba roots with Santería.
Conversations on race and gender crop up through the narrative as Emilia’s grandmother likes to emphasize her family’s European heritage — Emilia can pass as white, with her fair complexion, light eyes and auburn hair. All of these larger issues are effortlessly woven in with skill and humor, as is the Spanish her family easily mixes with English.
A pitch-perfect middle-grade novel that insightfully explores timely topics with authenticity and warmth. Ages 9-12
— Kirkus Review
“My Fate According to the Butterfly,” by Gail D. Villanueva
Superstitious Sab, a 10-year-old Filipina girl, has always believed her father’s story that a visit from a black butterfly is a harbinger of personal or familial doom.
And when the otherworldly butterfly lands on her prized locket one week before her birthday, she begins preparing for her inevitable death. With only a week left to live, Sab enlists the help of her American best friend to mend the rift between her father and her sister, Ate Nadine, who have been estranged since her father’s mysterious stay in a hospital.
Chaperoned by Nadine, SAB’s quest for knowledge about her dad brings her deep into Manila, where she learns difficult truths about him and the world in which she lives, such as the government’s brutal crackdown on drug dealers.
Debut author Villanueva deftly incorporates a touch of the magical alongside vibrant details about contemporary Filipino life (jeepneys, cheese-flavored ice cream) and a universal story about growing up, reconciliation, and family. Ages 8-12
— Publishers Weekly