“The 1919 Walla Walla Tractor Show,” by Linda M. Herbert, $20, Blue Mountain Land Trust. Available online at bmlt.org, BMLT office, 61/2 N. Second Ave., Fort Walla Walla Museum and Tra Vigne. Proceeds benefit Land Trust programs.
This attractive soft cover 50-page book was produced by Blue Mountain Land Trust to shine a spotlight on an unprecedented and most incredible event that took place here in the Walla Walla area 100 years ago this last April.
Walla Walla was selected after many letters, visits, phone calls, promises and guarantees to host a huge “Power Farming” tractor show that ended up taking place on the 620-acre Harve Yenney farm east of Walla Walla.
The big challenge was how a community of 15,000 folks was going to host 40,000-plus visitors from across the Intermountain West and all other parts of this country.
Could the residents of Walla Walla possibly pull off the huge task required to sleep, feed and entertain all those many guests?
Could Walla Wallans pull together to meet this massive undertaking that would require everything they had? This outstanding book is well worth your time to discover how this giant task was faced and dealt with as 3,000 cars and train loads of guests poured into town.
The dawn of a brand-new era had arrived in the Walla Walla Valley that would forever change farming and most other farm and home implements with all the new time- and labor-saving devices.
The internal combustion engine was here to stay, and many thousands of mules and horses were proclaimed redundant and moved off to pasture to make room for high horsepower motors.
The big show centered on all the hundreds of newly engineered and produced tractors and caterpillars (crawlers) that had suddenly flooded the market.
Each tractor manufacturer arrived with several models of tractors to display and to prove their metal on the ground to thousands of eager and interested farmers.
Read about the specifics of the tests and changes that Power Tractors brought to western agriculture with increased production and greater efficacy in working the land. The end of World War I allowed and caused massive changes across all of America.
Find out about the roles played by the Yenneys, Kiblers, Coach Ray Borleske, Ben Holt, YWCA and the Catholic Women’s Club along with a cast of hundreds more.
This is a wonderful and well written book on a very interesting event that is an important part of the history of Walla Walla.
In conjunction with this fine book, Blue Mountain Land Trust and McKinney Farms hosted a Farm Day event in August. Demonstrations of vintage farm equipment, antique autos and plowing with draft horses celebrated the centennial anniversary of the great tractor show of 1919.
There was also a premier showing of a documentary about the 1919 event, with the same name as the book, created by Linda Herbert and Daniel Biggs and produced by Blue Mountain Land Trust.
This massive tractor show held the spring of 1919 is what set Walla Walla apart from other communities due to its ability to “roll up your sleeves and get things done.”
Mike Denny is past-president of the Blue Mountain chapter of the National Audubon Society. He can be reached at m.denny@charter.net., or by calling weekdays between 6-8 p.m. at 529-0080.