Walla Wallan Robert Keatts is passionate about everything related to the U.S. mail, especially in our corner of the country.
He dug into and wrote about postal history in Walla Walla County, publishing a book in 2003 and revising it in 2012.
More recently, he extended his research efforts to the book “Postal History of Southeastern Washington,” which will be released in September.
When it was founded on April 25, 1854, Walla Walla County encompassed the entire eastern half of Washington Territory, engulfing what are now the states of Idaho, Western Montana and the northwest corner of Wyoming.
Keatts said he limited the scope of his book to five counties that make up Southeastern Washington, all of which were once a part of Walla Walla County.
He outlines the history of post offices and postmasters for Asotin, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield and Walla Walla counties. His 300-plus page effort is illustrated with color and black and white photos, maps, postage cancellations and charts.
The 19 operating post offices in this area are a far cry from the more than 125 post offices that once dotted the landscape of Southeastern Washington, he said. The featured post offices include their locations, historic accounts and serving postmasters.
“In the 163 years since the first post offices were established, over 850 individuals have claimed the title of postmaster,” he said.
Some postmasters lasted just 30 days, others were on duty for more than 40 years. For many, he’s worked in biographical information and photographs.
“A chapter on postal cancellations helps the reader to have a better understanding on identifying the various designs and the significance of the different types of cancellations,” Keatts said.
Keatts self-published his tome through Maverick Publications in Bend, Oregon. The first printing is 200 copies that retail for $39.95 and will be available at bookstores in the five-county area.
Those interested in a copy may also contact Keatts at robert_wwscc@yahoo.com for details or write to Postal Antiques and Memories, 711 Clay St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.