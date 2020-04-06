Despite the temporary closure at the Walla Walla Public Library there are many online resources available to the public. It continues to provide many digital services, such as eBooks and Audiobooks, online access to newspapers and research databases.
Browse, borrow and enjoy titles from the Washington Anytime Library digital collection, available at anytime.overdrive.com.
Fiction
"The Life We Bury," by Allen Eskens
Joe Talbert, the hero of Eskens's masterful debut, has worked hard to earn the money to leave home and pursue an education at the University of Minnesota, but his alcoholic mother, who's unable to provide proper care for his autistic brother, keeps demanding his money and time. Joe's life takes a harrowing turn when he visits a nursing home in Richfield, Minn., in search of a subject for a class assignment—to write a person's biography. Joe chooses one of the only patients not affected with dementia, Carl Iverson, who, he soon discovers, was convicted decades earlier of the murder and rape of a 14-year-old girl. Recently paroled after serving 30 years of a life sentence because he's dying of pancreatic cancer, Carl agrees to tell Joe his story. Prodded by Lila Nash, his attractive college student neighbor, Joe immerses himself in the crime and Carl's trial. As Joe learns more about the events of the murder, he is faced with several threats to his own safety, yet refuses to give up his pursuit of the truth. More complications ensue, until the novel's satisfying resolution.
— Publishers Weekly
"My Lovely Wife," by Samantha Downing
The discovery of a corpse in an abandoned Woodview, Fla., motel kick-starts Downing’s taut debut. Police identify the victim as Lindsay, a young woman who went missing a year earlier and was apparently held captive for months before being strangled. This revelation shocks the book’s 39-year-old unnamed narrator, since he and his wife, Millicent, were the ones who abducted Lindsay as part of a ploy to spice up their marriage. Millicent was supposed to have immediately killed and dumped Lindsay in a swamp, but she now claims that in order to distract the authorities, she changed their m.o. to match that of Owen Oliver Riley, a notorious local serial killer who escaped conviction. Millicent’s husband initially relishes the idea of a suspicion-free killing spree, but quickly learns that resurrecting the local bogeyman has consequences. Downing’s tale unfolds slowly and sinuously, building tension about the couples’ fate while revealing the origins of their homicidal hobby. The first-person, present-tense narration makes readers feel uncomfortably complicit in all that transpires, underscoring the plot’s grim and twisted nature. Readers will eagerly await Downing’s next thriller.
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
"Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man's Fundamentals for Delicious Living," by Nick Offerman
In his first book, Offerman—best known for his popular character Ron Swanson on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation”—opens up about his life and the values that he says have brought him prosperity and success. Each chapter of the memoir is accompanied with an essay outlining a relevant principle Offerman claims may lead the reader to a better life. The veracity of some of his statements may be called into question—vegans will bristle at his position on meat (“eating red meat gives one character”) and Millennials will not appreciate his dismissive attitude towards GPS devices and smartphones—but Offerman openly admits on the first page that what works for him may not be everyone’s glass of scotch. Whether or not the reader considers his advice worth following, it is thought-provoking, profane, and frequently hilarious, although the book sometimes detours into recommendations of well-known movies and plays; “Parks and Rec” fans may be disappointed at the small amount of material about the show, but getting to know Offerman through his stumbling courtship with Megan Mullally and Kabuki theater training is well worth the price of admission.
— Publishers Weekly
"Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service," by Gary Sinise
Actor and debut author Sinise offers a heartfelt autobiography that doubles as a love letter to the U.S. military. Raised in Chicago’s suburbs, Sinise describes a somewhat aimless adolescence until an astute drama teacher encouraged him to try out for his high school’s production of “West Side Story.” That advice changed his life; he went on to pursue acting professionally and in 1974 cofounded the eminent Steppenwolf Theater Company. Hearing about his brothers-in-law’s Vietnam War tours of duty, and acting in 1991 in a play, Tracers, about Vietnam vets, first made Sinise feel the American military was not sufficiently appreciated. In 1994, he took the life-changing role of Lieutenant Dan in the hugely successful film “Forrest Gump.” Finding himself newly and widely identified with veterans by the public, he has since devoted himself to a life of service, through USO tours; benefit concerts by his cover band, the Lt. Dan Band; and the Gary Sinise Foundation, which, among other services, builds “smart homes” for disabled veterans. Sinise continually emphasizes his humility, next to actual military personnel, as someone famous “merely for playing a part in a movie,” yet his self-effacing words belie the evident depth of his commitment to helping them, which marks this winningly earnest and unabashedly patriotic story.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
"The Red Address Book," by Sofia Lundberg (fiction)
"The Gone World," by Tom Sweterlitsch (fiction)
"Mozart's Starling," by Lyanda Lynn Haupt (nonfiction)
"A Cook's Tour: Global Adventures in Extreme Cuisines," by Anthony Bourdain (nonfiction)