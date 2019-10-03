Hispanic Heritage month
Fiction
“Dominicana: A Novel,” by Angie Cruz
The demands and expectations of family are an overpowering force in this enthralling story about Dominican immigrants in the mid-1960s from Cruz (“Let It Rain Coffee”).
Fifteen-year-old Ana Cancion, living in the Dominican countryside, becomes Ana Ruiz when she bends to her mother’s pressure and marries the brutish 32-year-old Juan, who has recently emigrated to America and is scratching out a living in New York. Juan and his brothers intend to build a restaurant on the Cancion family land back in the Dominican Republic, and part of the plan is for the brothers to first raise money by working in New York.
When Juan brings Ana to the city, she’s overwhelmed, learning hard lessons about the locals and her husband — who’s abusive until Ana becomes pregnant — and she grows closer to Juan’s younger brother, Cesar.
Ana comes of age while the Vietnam War protests surge around her in New York, and when the brewing conflict in the Dominican Republic erupts, Ana becomes determined to earn her own money and bring her mother and siblings to the relative safety of the States.
The intimate workings of Ana’s mind are sometimes childlike and sometimes tortured, and her growth and gradually blooming wisdom is described with a raw, expressive voice. Cruz’s winning novel will linger in the reader’s mind long after the close of the story.
— Publishers Weekly
“Where We Come From: A Novel,” by Oscar Cásares
The author of the collection “Brownsville” returns to that Texas border town for this thoughtful and quietly suspenseful novel. Retired single schoolteacher Nina lives with and cares for her crabby, bedbound mother.
She is looking forward to spending a few summer weeks with her 12-year-old godson, Orly, whose advertising executive father, Nina’s nephew, lives in Houston, and whose mother recently died of an aneurysm.
Meanwhile, a few months before Orly’s visit, Nina has gotten in over her head by providing secret housing for undocumented immigrants in the rental house behind her mother’s. When Orly arrives, one boy, 12-year-old Daniel, is hiding there. Despite Nina’s efforts, Orly discovers Daniel’s existence, and the two form a tentative bond, in the process putting Nina’s extended family in danger.
While keeping the focus on family dynamics and the characters’ internal struggles, Cásares frequently, and often heartbreakingly, sets this domestic story in a wider context by stepping back to investigate the stories of people with whom the main characters interact only tangentially (a waiter who provides room service for Orly’s father in San Francisco; the gardener who cleans the gutters at Orly’s house in Houston).
With understated grace and without sermonizing, Cásares brilliantly depicts the psychological complexity of living halfway in one place and halfway in another.
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
“El Norte: The Epic and Forgotten Story of Hispanic North America,” by Carrie Gibson
Historian Gibson (“Empire’s Crossroads: A History of the Caribbean from Columbus to the Present Day”) provides a sweeping and accessible survey of the Hispanic history of the U.S. that illuminates the integral impact of the Spanish and their descendants on the U.S.’s social and cultural development.
In contrast to the widespread downplaying of this history in favor of Anglo-American perspectives, Gibson recognizes the country as “part of a larger Latin American community.” Gibson uses this inventive and appealing lens to guide readers chronologically from the initial European incursions into the Western hemisphere to the present day.
Focusing primarily on Mexico, Cuba, and Puerto Rico, the main topics covered are Spanish colonization (often violent) and evangelizing (which was “bound up with the colonization project for Spain and Portugal from the beginning”), the creation of Latin American republics, U.S. territorial expansion, immigration, challenges faced by Latin Americans in the U.S. (including housing discrimination, immigration raids, and prejudiced treatment in the military), and how Hispanic racial, ethnic, and cultural identities are interpreted in the Americas).
Though it doesn’t present new research, this insightful work provides a welcome and thought-provoking angle on the country’s history, and should be widely appreciated.
— Publishers Weekly
“The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez: A Border Story,” by Aaron Bobrow-Strain
In this merger of “journalistic nonfiction and ethnography,” politics professor Bobrow-Strain narrates the story of Aida Hernandez, who grew up an undocumented immigrant in Douglas, Ariz.; married and had a child with an American citizen; was deported in 2008 to Mexico at age 20; and, not long after, returned to the U.S. in an ambulance after she was stabbed and left for dead by a stranger.
After the stabbing, Hernandez developed PTSD, exacerbated by fears she’d be deported and separated from her son again. Four years later, she was arrested for misdemeanor theft and spent 10 months in the Eloy Immigration Detention Center before getting a green card.
Interwoven with Aida’s story are those of her father, a former socialist revolutionary; Rosie Mendoza, a former undocumented immigrant who became Aida’s social worker; and the twin border towns, Douglas and Agua Prieta, Mexico. Bobrow-Strain draws from dozens of interviews with the principal actors in the story, including four years of collaboration with Hernandez, providing him an insider’s perspective that elevates the narrative above simple reportage.
This is a riveting and distressing account of one woman’s immigration nightmare, and a well-researched argument against the status quo in border security.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
“Trinity Sight,” by Jennifer Givhan (fiction)
“Cantoras,” by Carolina De Robertis (fiction)
“Definitely Hispanic: Growing Up Latino and Celebrating What Unites Us,” by LeJuan James (nonfiction)
“Mexico: masks, rituals,” by Phyllis Galembo (nonfiction)