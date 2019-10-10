Featured books will be available for the public today. To place them on hold, call the Walla Walla Public Library at 527-4550 or go to wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Fiction
“The Braid: A Novel,” by Laetitia Colombani
Colombani’s arresting debut follows three women facing extreme challenges in three different parts of the world. Smita, near 30 years old, lives in contemporary India, where she’s of the untouchable caste, forced to clean the excrement from neighbors’ latrines. In a parallel story, 20-year-old Giulia is in Sicily, and although she loves working with her father in his wig shop, the world of traditional goods is beginning to crumble. Lastly, 40-year-old Sarah is a lawyer in Montreal, and her obsessive work habits drive her body to a debilitating illness that she tries to conceal from the firm where she has become the first female partner. Suspense builds for each of these women as they struggle to make decisions in the face of their harsh realities. Intriguing strands connect the three: Smita’s only offering to her god can be the magnificent hair shorn from her own and her daughter’s head, young Giulia must expand the family business to an international market, and Sarah needs an exquisite wig when cancer takes her hair. A sense of urgency to learn how the stories will be resolved drives the fast-paced narrative.
— Publishers Weekly
“Five Windows,” by Jon Roemer
Roemer’s debut offers a disquieting take on “Rear Window” set in contemporary San Francisco.
Our narrator is a workaholic book publisher who lives, post — marital breakup, in a beautiful but stripped apartment on a placid hillside. He rarely ventures out, subsisting on delivery-service food and on the human contact provided by video calls with authors and collaborators. All day he stares out from his command post near the five high windows of the title, observing the people who come and go and — the panopticon works both ways, it turns out — being observed by them. There are sinister undertones everywhere. The novel opens as the narrator observes a nearby house fire, one in a series of them. He hears mysterious muffled explosions from across the street; his upstairs neighbor shows up bloodied, pleads for the publisher to call 911, then departs with his lover, who has, the neighbor says, injured himself in a woodcarving accident; a transit hub is about to be built nearby, and the community is tense, wary, angry. Then an international celebrity author, not the kind this small outfit publishes, submits a novel manuscript that features eerie parallels to the publisher’s situation. All the while the reader has to grapple, too, with questions about the narrator’s reliability — why do his neighbors seem to think he’s a malignant presence, this watcher who doesn’t hide behind the usual niceties (and window treatments)? Like Hitchcock, Roemer excels at establishing and then deepening the reader/viewer’s unease — but his interest is less in the plot complications that fuel Hitchcock’s film than in the psychological drama unfolding within the apartment as the publisher’s life implodes. This book reads, often, like a dystopian novel, but — disturbingly — it’s one set in a dystopia we already live in. A frightening fable about the watcher and the watched.
— Kirkus Reviews
Nonfiction
“Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead,” by Jim Mattis and Bing West
Former defense secretary Mattis surveys his four decades in the U.S. Marine Corps in this sturdy memoir and leadership guide cowritten with combat veteran West (“One Million Steps: A Marine Platoon at War”). At the outset, Mattis lets readers know that he doesn’t discuss “sitting Presidents” and won’t be “talk up the hot political rhetoric of the day.” Instead, he recounts, among other highlights from his military career, watching his battalion turn the tables on an Iraqi ambush during the 1990 Gulf War; leading the 1st Marine Division into the Battle of Fallujah in 2004; and taking over for Gen. David Petraeus at U.S. Central Command in 2010. Mattis’s leadership lessons border on the banal — his early years in the Marines taught him the importance of “competence, caring, and conviction” — but his blunt assessments of U.S. foreign policy can be memorable. Of the Obama administration’s refusal to listen to his concerns about Iraqi Prime Minister Nour al-Maliki, Mattis writes, “It was like talking to people who lived in wooden houses but saw no need for a fire department.” Meanwhile, he lets his resignation letter serve as his only direct comment on serving in President Trump’s Cabinet. This judicious book burnishes Mattis’s legacy at the same time it belies his “Mad Dog” reputation.
— Publishers Weekly
“Wildwood: The Epic Journey from Adolescence to Adulthood in Humans and Other Animals,” by Barbara Natterson-Horowitz and Kathryn Bowers
How adolescents across species learn to become grown-ups.
There’s a time in most parents’ lives when they’re tempted to throw their teenage children into the nearest well. So it is across the animal kingdom when puberty sets in and profound changes shape the adolescent being. Write Harvard evolutionary biologist Natterson-Horowitz and science journalist Bowers (co-authors: “Zoobiquity: What Animals Can Teach Us About Health and the Science of Healing,” 2012), although puberty is thought of as a sexual transformation, it “exerts its hormonal effects on every organ system in the body,” enlarging the heart, lungs, head, and other features and adding strength and power to the form. This allows a human runner to race at newfound speeds and affords the great white shark the wherewithal to bite something and mean business. Adulthood among all species is not confined to just this transformation but also requires the initiate to become part of the group. The authors focus closely on four quite distinct animals — a king penguin, a spotted hyena, a humpback whale, and a wolf — to examine the changes attendant in becoming an adolescent on the way to adulthood, with all its perils. As those who were once teenagers well know, it’s a time fraught with danger, to which animal species have exhibited similar responses — the phenomenon of shoaling, for instance, a “fundamental, lifesaving skill set” that illustrates the adage of there being strength in numbers and, more to the point, in concerted action, whether for a group of reef fish or a squadron of fighter pilots. Sometimes such actions are automatic or nearly so, but many require an awareness of hierarchy: “Each individual has a place. And the social energy that goes into determining those positions is also what holds together the hierarchy.” A lucid, entertaining account of how creatures of many kinds learn to navigate the complex world that adulthood opens.
— Kirkus Reviews
Others
“The Shadow King: A Novel,” by Maaza Mengiste (fiction)
“Elevator Pitch: A Novel,” by Linwood Barclay (fiction)
“The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Untamed Frontier,” by Ian Urbina (nonfiction)
“I Am a Stranger Here Myself,” by Debra Gwartney (nonfiction)