Fiction
“Dry County,” by Jake Hinkson
et in rural Arkansas, this unapologetically bleak noir from Hinkson (“hell on Church Street”) explores the effects of existential and spiritual despair in an economically depressed town where the influence of religious fundamentalism is stifling. For the last 10 years, Richard Weatherford has been the pastor of a church in Stock — a place “with the lingering stink of Ozark backwater to it” — and has presided over much of the community as its spiritual leader. He and his wife are raising their five children there. But when a person with whom Weatherford once had a sexual encounter attempts to blackmail the preacher, just days before Easter, Weatherford is forced to make some hard decisions that will jeopardize himself, his family, and his marriage. With the 2016 presidential election looming, politics plays a significant background role. The unexpected ending will either enrage readers or have them applauding. Powered by raw emotional intensity and a disturbingly realistic portrayal of small-town America, this story is unforgettable.
— Publishers Weekly
“Trinity Sight,” by Jennifer Givhan
race yourself: The end of the world is coming. Or is it? A multilayered, Indigenous-inflected version of the apocalypse that resists predictability.
Calliope Santiago is an anthropologist and a young mother heavily pregnant with twins the day the Earth changes forever. As she’s driving home from her job as a professor at the University of New Mexico, there’s a blinding flash, and Calliope crashes her car. When she comes to, everyone else is gone, rapture-style. Well, almost everyone — Calliope’s 6-year-old neighbor, Eunjoo, also remains, inexplicably. The two flee Albuquerque, where long-dormant volcanoes, newly awakened, are burying the city in molten lava, and head for Calliope’s aunt’s hacienda in the Gila Mountains to the south. On the way, Calliope and Eunjoo amass an unlikely crew of fellow left-behinds, each with his or her role to play as their odyssey unfolds. The author of several poetry collections, first-time novelist Givhan employs Southwestern Puebloan mythology to inform the plot — as when Kachina dolls come to life as the monstrous and deadly Suuke, half-gods, half-monsters hellbent on destroying Calliope and her companions. Givhan also makes contemporary connections, as when she invokes Kennewick Man, the ancient skeleton discovered in Washington state in the 1990s, and refers to the years of controversy between scientists, the U.S. government, and Native American tribes before the remains were eventually repatriated. The texture and nuance are rare among disaster narratives and are welcome here. A testament to the strength of women and girls with a side of philosophy, myth, and metaphysics.
— Kirkus Reviews
Nonfiction
“Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes,” by Dana Thomas
n this informative volume, fashion journalist Thomas convincingly lays out multiple arguments against fast fashion (low-cost, mass-produced clothing) and the cycle of rapidly manufacturing, purchasing, and discarding clothes that is sweeping the globe. Thomas points out that American “shoppers snap up five times more clothing now than they did in 1980,” that fast fashion also preys on consumers’ insecurities, that synthetic dyes and fertilizers have harmful effects on the environment, that southern mill towns emptied when clothing manufacturers sent those jobs overseas, and that outsourcing grievously exploits laborers (as evinced by the devastating collapse of Rana Plaza in Bangladesh, where many U.S. companies subcontracted work, which killed more than 1,000 garment workers). In the latter part of the book, Thomas delves into efforts to mitigate these effects through “slow fashion,” such as Levi’s using domestically produced organic indigo for some of its denim, and small, socially conscious companies bringing their manufacturing operations back to the U.S. Thomas interviews individuals such as Alabama Chanin, who grew up in Florence, Ala., “the Cotton T-shirt Capital of the World,” and, upon returning home, has re-imagined how clothing can be produced locally in a manner that exploits neither its employees nor the environment. Thoroughly reported and persuasively written, Sexton’s clarion call for more responsible practices in fashion will speak to both industry professionals and socially conscious consumers.
— Publishers Weekly
“Prince Albert: The Man Who Saved the Monarchy,” by A.N. Wilson
n excellent life of Queen Victoria’s beloved husband, Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha (1819-1861), who turned the powerless office of Prince Consort into a major force for good. Most historians have given Albert high marks. Prolific novelist and biographer Wilson (“Darwin: Victorian Mythmaker,” 2017, etc.) makes a convincing case that he exerted a major influence on the modernizing of Britain’s society and restoring of the crown’s prestige. Victoria’s mother was sister to Albert’s father; both were aristocrats from principalities that supplied spouses to the British royal family for more than a century, and Albert was the leader in a thin field of eligible royal males. Historians continue to express wonder at the passionate love Victoria felt after a formal visit in 1839, a love that never diminished during two decades of marriage. Although Britain’s royal dynasty descended from the German, George I, who arrived in 1714, foreigners were unpopular. The press did not celebrate the marriage, and Parliament voted to reduce his annuity and opposed his ennoblement. Despite her love, Victoria was not inclined to give up her considerable, if mostly ceremonial, power. Overcoming his frustration, Albert skillfully reorganized the royal household and impressed Britain’s leaders with his good sense. Helped by Victoria’s preoccupation with nine pregnancies, he shared her responsibilities and increased the monarchy’s influence by emphasizing its lack of partisanship (the young Victoria hated the Tories). Liberal by upper-class standards, he enthusiastically supported the technological, political, and commercial views of the rising middle class, which transformed Victorian Britain into “the most prosperous and peaceful country in modern Europe — arguably the richest country in history.” Everyone cheered his central role in organizing the Great Exhibition of 1851, and by the time of his premature death, he was an almost universally admired figure. As usual, Wilson delineates his subject’s life with aplomb. A delightfully vivid, opinionated biography that pays almost equal attention to Albert’s wife and a colorful supporting cast of early Victorian notables.
— Kirkus Reviews
Others
“The Twisted Ones,” by T. Kingfisher (fiction)
“How Rory Thorne Destroyed the Multiverse,” by K. Eason (fiction)
“Damn Delicious Meal Prep: 115 Easy Recipes for Low-Calorie, High-Energy Living,” by Chungah Rhee (nonfiction)
“First You Write a Sentence: The Elements of Reading, Writing ... and Life,” by Joe Moran (nonfiction)