Fiction
“The Reckless Oath We Made,” by Bryn Greenwood
In Greenwood’s lyrical yet gritty latest (after 2016’s “All the Ugly and Wonderful Things”) LaReigne Trego-Gill has possibly been abducted by two escapees from the prison where she volunteers.
Now, her sister, the brash and outspoken Zhorzha “Zee,” in near constant pain from a motorcycle accident, must juggle LaReigne’s son, Marcus; her hoarder mother; and a litany of money woes. Her family never recovered after Zee’s father died in prison while serving a sentence for armed robbery, and distrust of the police leads Zee to take LaReigne’s rescue into her own hands.
Help comes in the form of self-declared knight Gentry Frank, 24, who is on the autism spectrum, hears voices, only speaks in Middle English, spars with real swords, and is building a castle in the woods. Gentry declared himself Zee’s champion after meeting her at physical therapy, and Zee feels a sense of belonging with his kind adoptive family.
Their tentative friendship blossoms into much more, and the loyal Gentry refuses to let his Lady Zhorzha go into battle alone. Greenwood is an exquisite storyteller, using multiple narratives to effortlessly bring to life characters that are complex, flawed, generous, and utterly human, and Gentry and Zee’s tender, unusual romance is drawn in sweetly delicate strokes. Readers will be enchanted by this compassionate, winning novel.
— Publishers Weekly
“The Ten Thousand Doors of January,” by Alix E. Harrow
An independent young girl finds a blue door in a field and glimpses another world, nudging her onto a path of discovery, destiny, empowerment, and love.
Set at the turn of the 20th century, Harrow’s debut novel centers on January Scaller, who grows up under the watchful eye of the wealthy Cornelius Locke, who employs her father, Julian, to travel the globe in search of odd objects and valuable treasures to pad his collection, housed in a sprawling Vermont mansion.
January appears to have a charmed childhood but is stifled by the high-society old boy’s club of Mr. Locke and his friends, who treat her as a curiosity — a mixed-race girl with a precocious streak, forced into elaborate outfits and docile behavior for the annual society gatherings. When she’s 17, her father seemingly disappears, and January finds a book that will change her life forever.
With her motley crew of allies — Samuel, the grocer’s son; Jane, the Kenyan woman sent by Julian to be January’s companion; and Bad, her faithful dog — January embarks on an adventure to discover secrets about Mr. Locke, the world and its hidden doorways, and her own family.
Harrow employs the image of the door (“Sometimes I feel there are doors lurking in the creases of every sentence, with periods for knobs and verbs for hinges”) as well as the metaphor (a “geometry of absence”) to great effect. Similes and vivid imagery adorn nearly every page like glittering garlands. A love letter to imagination, adventure, the written word and the power of many kinds of love.
— Kirkus Reviews
Nonfiction
“Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver,” by Jill Heinerth
Underwater explorer and documentary filmmaker Heinerth vividly depicts the extraordinary aquatic vistas she’s discovered in this immersive memoir. Blending sport, science, education, and adventure, Heinerth balances technical information on the challenges of cave diving with her personal story of grit and determination.
Hoping to “face challenges with fierce will and optimism,” Heinerth left a high-paying job in Toronto for the Cayman Islands to work as a diving instructor. She earned her certification as a cave diver and, in 1995, joined an expedition to Huautla, Mexico, to explore one of the world’s deepest caves.
From there, she participated in a 1998 project in Wakulla Springs, Fla., where she was part of a team that mapped 42,000 feet of passages. As part of a “National Geographic” trip, she led a 2001 expedition to Antarctica, becoming a member of the first dive team to swim and film the caves of an iceberg.
Throughout, Heinerth powerfully recreates the exhilaration of staking out “the longest underwater cave system in the world,” in the Yucatán, and living with the fear of equipment malfunctions and the constant threat of death. Heinert’s well-paced, informative memoir provides a thrill ride into unfamiliar worlds.
— Publishers Weekly
“Grace Will Lead Us Home: The Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard, Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness,” by Jennifer Berry Hawes
An award-winning journalist delves into the events surrounding the 2015 massacre of nine people at Charleston, South Carolina’s historic Emanuel AME Church — and how the community recovered after the horror.
Hawes, who writes for the Charleston-based “Post and Courier” and has won the Pulitzer Prize and George Polk Award, begins with the heart-rending details of Roof’s crime, describing the victims, the church and the fateful night when the perpetrator infamously completed his plan to create a sensation of racist violence. Though often difficult to read due to the emotional magnitude of the material, Hawes’ book describes the crime in compassionate, detailed, and engaging prose.
Shockingly, even after the crime, the pain for survivors and victims’ families was far from over. Inept church leadership would make a mockery of Emanuel’s story through poor pastoral choices, questionable use of donations, and an utter disregard for the needs of those most closely connected to the tragedy. In addition to the bungling next steps of their beloved church, survivors had to endure Roof’s trial, a lengthy and painful reminder of the horrors of that day.
Hawes is a talented storyteller, recounting every phase of this saga while focusing on the individual tales of survivors and family members. She also examines the forgiveness some parishioners offered to Roof, which captured the nation’s imagination in the weeks following his crime, and she paints an impressively detailed portrait of the shallow criminal, whom she memorably describes at one point as “a gargoyle come to life.”
Hawes examines the larger issues surrounding the tragedy, including the debate over the Confederate flag, fringe white supremacist groups, and urban racial tensions, all against the backdrop of one man’s evil choice.
At once horrifying and inspiring, engaging and thought-provoking, this is a definitive must-read about the Charleston tragedy.
— Kirkus Reviews
Others
“The Secrets We Kept,” by Lara Prescott (fiction)
“The Enlightenment of Bees,” by Rachel Linden (fiction)
“Love Thy Neighbor: A Muslim Doctor’s Struggle for Home in Rural America,” by Ayaz Virji (nonfiction)
“Becoming Superman: A Writer’s Journey from Poverty to Hollywood with Stops Along the Way at Murder, Madness, Mayhem, Movie Stars, Cults, Slums, Sociopaths, and War Crimes,” by J. Michael Straczynski (nonfiction)