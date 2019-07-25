Featured books will be available for the public today. To place them on hold, call the Walla Walla Public Library at 527-4550 or go to wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Fiction
“If You Want to Make God Laugh,” by Bianca Marais
Marais’s lovely sophomore novel (after “Hum If You Don’t Know the Words”) follows three women who connect in surprising ways in a newly postapartheid South Africa.
Seventeen-year-old Zodwa, once a promising high school student, returns home pregnant and in disgrace to a squatter town outside Magaliesburg.
After nearly 40 years of estrangement, sisters Ruth and Delilah reluctantly return to their family farm near Magaliesburg, each looking to
find closure from past
mistakes.
Each woman has her personal struggles: Zodwa hides the details surrounding her pregnancy and cares for her tuberculosis-stricken mother; former stripper Ruth drinks herself through her third divorce; and Delilah refuses to disclose the mysterious circumstances surrounding her sudden return from a humanitarian mission in central Africa.
All their lives become intertwined when Ruth and Delilah find an abandoned newborn on their doorstep.
Set against the backdrop of the Mandela presidency, the Afrikaner Resistance Movement, and the burgeoning AIDS epidemic, the story offers a look into the staggering emotional cost of secrecy, broken family bonds, racism, and sexual violence.
Marais once again showcases her talent for pulling beauty from the pain of South African history with a strong story and wonderfully imperfect characters.
— Publishers Weekly
“Tell Me Everything: A Novel,” by Cambria Brockman
A tight group of college friends fight to keep their relationships from splintering under the pressure of secrets in Brockman’s
debut.
When Malin’s parents drop her off at Hawthorne College, her father whispers one word of advice: Pretend. Malin has always been quiet and introverted, but this self-imposed separation has given her ample opportunity to hone her perception and observation skills.
Deciding to branch out and find some friends in order to keep her parents happy, Malin chooses Ruby to be her best friend.
Pretty, outgoing, and athletic, Ruby is Malin’s way into a small but insular group: Gemma, Max, John, and Khaled. During freshman year, the six survive the usual college shenanigans — wild parties, drunken
hookups, last-minute study binges — before moving in together.
But Malin can see the cracks in their friendships from the beginning: how John bullies Max; how Gemma drinks herself into oblivion to avoid her loneliness; how Khaled needs constant reassurance; how Ruby bows to John’s every wish.
And then there’s Malin herself, top student on campus, the silent witness to so many conflicts. All six of the friends have secrets.
By senior year, each of them is buckling under the twin pressures of loyalty and knowledge. Will they make it out alive? By telling parts of the story out of sequence, Brockman successfully builds each character in fragments, preventing us from seeing the full context until close to the end.
The college-centered plot is reminiscent of many novels that have come before about quirky kids forming a family of sorts only to destroy each other — Tana French’s “The Likeness,” Donna Tartt’s “The Secret History” — but the development of Malin as a narrator is truly inspired.
While French and Tartt use the outsider-as-narrator to further emphasize the group’s isolation and the narrator’s failure to find true acceptance, Brockman’s Malin draws riveting attention to humankind’s vulnerability to evil.
She is a shadowy figure; an unreliable narrator we get to know through subtle hints and slanted comments in addition to flashbacks.
A truly chilling thriller with a twist so quiet, you never hear it coming.
— Kirkus Reviews
Nonfiction
“Roughhouse Friday: A Memoir,” by Jaed Coffin
Coffin’s lyrical account of his eventful initiation into the world of amateur boxing takes readers to southeast Alaska.
Unsettled after college, Coffin (“A Chant to Sooth Wild Elephants”) sets out westward from Maine, finally landing in Sitka after a thousand-mile solo sea kayak trip.
He tutors at-risk students and, feeling isolated, takes up boxing at the local gym, eventually signing up for a Roughhouse Friday, an event in which anyone can fight for three one-minute rounds.
As Coffin measures himself against a motley assortment of local fighters — including a 57-year-old ivory carver and the “Hoonah Hooligan,” a high school legend from a Tlingit village — he confronts his own emotional displacement caused by the childhood divorce of his Thai mother and tough Vietnam vet father, who imparted ideals of manhood through “his
versions of Arthurian
legends.”
In measured, lucid prose, Coffin writes of fight night scenes (“The fight ring stood in the middle of the barroom, over the dance floor, glowing beneath neon tubes of light”) and of the insecurity of angry young
men.
He finds that he is losing faith in his father’s heroic myths even as he struggles to embody them; nevertheless, it’s his father to whom he continually turns for answers up until the end.
This is a powerful, wonderfully written exploration of one’s sense of manhood.
— Publishers Weekly
“Underland: A Deep Time Journey,” by Robert Macfarlane
An exploration of the little-visited realms of the Earth, from deep caves to bunkers, trenches to Bronze Age burial chambers, courtesy of an accomplished Virgil.
Macfarlane (“The Lost Words,” 2018, etc.), who has pretty well revived single-handedly the fine British tradition of literary natural history writing, can usually be found atop mountains.
In his latest, he heads in the opposite direction, probing the depths of the Earth to find the places in which humans have invested considerable imaginative attention yet fear to
tread.
He opens with a cave network discovered in China’s Chongqing province only a few years ago that “was found to possess its own weather system,” with layers of dank cold mist that never see sunlight.
From there, the author moves on to other places that require us to “go low,” into places that humans usually venture only to hide things — treasure, sacred texts, bodies.
Now that many such places are making themselves known, exposed during construction excavations and unveiled by melting permafrost, “things that should have stayed buried are rising up unbidden” — treasure sometimes, more often just bodies.
All of this is occasion for Macfarlane, a gifted storyteller and poetic writer, to ponder what historians have called “deep time,” the time that is measured in geological rather than human terms and against which the existence of our kind is but a
blip.
Even places well known or celebrated in antiquity — from the underworld of “The Epic of Gilgamesh” to the Iron Age mines of the Mendip Hills of southwestern England — are recent points on the map of that ancient landscape.
As he moves from continent to continent, Macfarlane instructs us on how to see those places, laced with secrets and mysteries (“all taxonomies crumble, but fungi leave many of our fundamental categories in ruin”).
Wherever he travels, he enhances our sense of wonder‚ which, after all, is the whole point of storytelling.
A treasure all its own. Anyone who cares to ponder the world beneath our feet will find this to be an essential text.
— Kirkus Reviews
Others
“Where the Forest Meets the Stars,” by Glendy Vanderah (fiction)
“Being Various: New Irish Short Stories,” edited and with an introduction by Lucy Caldwell (fiction)
“Beneath the Tamarind Tree: A Story of Courage, Family, and the Lost Schoolgirls of Boko Haram,” by Isha Sesay (nonfiction)
“The Tree Book: Superior Selections for Landscapes, Streetscapes, and Gardens,” by Michael Dirr and Keith Warren (nonfiction)