Featured books will be available for the public today. To place them on hold, call the Walla Walla Public Library at 527-4550 or go to wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Fiction
“A Song for a New Day,” by Sarah Pinsker
This excellent debut novel by Nebula winner Pinsker (after the collection “Sooner or Later Everything Falls into the Sea”) establishes her as an astonishingly impressive writer of day-after-tomorrow SF. Band leader Luce Cannon is devoted to writing rock music and performing it live, even though threats of terrorism and disease have led Americans to retreat into solitude, connected only virtually. Rosemary Laws has grown up in impersonal, shallow isolation, but music awakens her, and she strains against the restrictions that are supposed to be keeping her safe. Luce plays clandestine concerts for tiny audiences while Rosemary, whose job is to find illegal musicians like Luce and build them into virtual reality stars, struggles to steer the monolithic StageHolo entertainment corporation toward more humane activity. Without shortcuts or heartstring-tugging tricks, Pinsker shows how people whose personalities and backgrounds seem incompatible can be united by art, and how the need to feel safe can be less important than the need to create together and share joy. She handles both intimate emotions and extrapolative worldbuilding with aplomb. This tale of hope and passion is a remarkable achievement.
— Publishers Weekly
“The Vanished Bride,” by Bella Ellis
Set in 1845 Yorkshire, this fine series launch from the pseudonymous Ellis (a nod to Emily Brontë’s pen name of Ellis Bell) portrays the Brontë sisters of Haworth Parsonage as sleuths. Chester Grange, the household of their governess friend, Matilda French, is turned upside down when Matilda’s employer, Elizabeth Chester, disappears and a great deal of blood is found in her room. As the diplomatic Charlotte, the passionate Emily, and the levelheaded Anne pursue their inquiries as agents of their invented firm of Bell Brothers and Company, solicitors, they uncover more questions than answers. Was Elizabeth abducted by gypsies? What is the true state of the marriage of Elizabeth and her husband, Robert? What happened to Robert’s first wife, and what of Elizabeth’s life before her marriage? Is Elizabeth alive or dead? Appropriately gothic touches as well as the author’s solid research on the lives and works of the Brontës — including cameos by their dissolute brother, Branwell; their good-hearted father, Patrick; and Charlotte’s clumsy future husband, Arthur Nicholls — enrich a diverting adventure. Brontë aficionados won’t want to miss this one.
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
“The Years That Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us,” by Paul Tough
In this fascinating study, education journalist Tough (“How Children Succeed”) argues persuasively that access to an elite college education, which in the U.S. is popularly believed to be a meritocratically distributed social equalizer, is in fact distributed in ways that reinforce existing economic divisions. In the U.S., a college degree remains both a key to a secure job and a cherished ideal for many, especially high-achieving low-income students. But racially marginalized and low-income students face barriers to accessing that economic mobility, among them the “fickle and unpredictable” nature of admissions calculations; the income-dependent nature of SAT scores; the culture shock and “profound disequilibrium” nonwhite, nonaffluent students experience at highly selective schools; and the difficulties low-income students face in remaining enrolled. Tough vividly illustrates these claims with rigorous readings of data and portraits of individual students, researchers, staff, and faculty. He examines initiatives that aim to level the playing field, and finds that great persistence and time-intensive mentoring and teaching are required for lower-income students to succeed. In the final chapters, he calls for politicians shaping educational policy and funding to promote more equitable structures, drawing parallels with the public high school movement and the GI bill. His analyses of data are sound, his portraits of students and teachers sympathetic, his argument neatly structured, and his topic one with wide appeal. This well-written and persuasive book is likely to make a splash.
— Publishers Weekly
“Leaving the Witness: Exiting a Religion and Finding a Life,” by Amber Scorah
In her impressive debut, Scorah recounts her years as a Jehovah’s Witness in China, her decision to leave the faith, and her ongoing spiritual questioning. In 2005, Scorah and her husband left Vancouver for Taipei before volunteering to move to Shanghai, where being a Jehovah’s Witness could get them deported. There, they worked as English teachers and private tutors, covertly preaching their doctrines of impending apocalypse to Chinese citizens and expats they meet. Eventually, Scorah found a job working on a podcast, and through her work and interactions with a man she met online, she began to question her religion. After revealing the intimate friendship to her husband, Scorah decided she needed to leave him and was shunned by her family and friends. Scorah’s prose is straightforward, and she has a winning sense of humor about how much she’s changed: “We gave up any hope of a career all for the sake of saving these people, and goddammit — no pun intended — we were very concerned about their destruction.” Scorah provides a rare glimpse into the insular world of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, and her accounts of expat life and leaving her faith should give this candid memoir wide appeal.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
“Will and Testament,” by Vigdis Hjorth (fiction)
“Bloomland: A Novel,” by John Englehardt (fiction)
“The Nocturnal Brain: Nightmares, Neuroscience, and the Secret World of Sleep,” by Guy Leschziner (nonfiction)
“Lincoln’s Spies: Their Secret War to Save a Nation,” by Douglas C. Waller (nonfiction)