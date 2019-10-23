Featured books are available for the public today. They can also be placed on hold online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org or call the library for assistance at 527-4550.
Fiction
“Ain’t Nobody Nobody,” by Heather Harper Ellett
Set in rural Texas in 1996, Ellett’s auspicious debut boasts a cast of zany characters, starting with former sheriff Randy Mayhill, who resides alone in a small house, hunts wild hogs with his three dogs, and pines for his days as a lawman.
When a body is discovered on the fence of the property belonging to his late best friend, Van, Randy instructs Van’s teenage daughter, Birdie, to keep quiet about it while he stakes out the corpse to see if the killer returns.
Alas, the body disappears when Randy’s not paying attention. Caught up in the ensuing complications are Birdie and her grandmother, Onie, who are both still coping with Van’s suicide a year earlier as the authorities were about to arrest him for growing marijuana, a crime then-sheriff Randy was aware of but did nothing about.
The cover-up cost him his job. Ellett balances the goofiness of the crimes and setting with some effective storytelling, never letting the real emotional stakes for the characters get obscured.
Carl Hiassen fans will find a lot to like.
“The Edge of America: A Novel,” by Jon Sealy
The head of a CIA front gets in over his head in the deadly underworld of 1980s Florida in this thriller from Sealy (“The Whiskey Baron,” 2015).
In 1984, Bobby West, a middle-aged, recently divorced father of one, is the chief financial officer of a holding company in Miami, where he’s simply a steward for secret, risk-averse benefactors: “All of the Artium Group’s legitimate businesses were merely fronts for the CIA…. as near as West could tell, the information he filed simply went into a vault for posterity.”
When local drug kingpin Alexander French approaches West with a scheme that involves money laundering, he sees a chance to finally make some real cash.
Then West’s 18-year-old daughter, Holly Hernandez, steals $3 million of French’s cash from her father’s house and leaves town with her boyfriend.
As private investigator Ernie Falcon sets out to bring Hernandez back to her mother, West must contend with a very angry French, as well as the drug lord’s deadly partner, Israeli smuggler Adriana Chekhov.
With drugs, cops, bombs, and Cuban exiles in the mix, West soon misses his boring old life.
Sealy’s prose is clipped and controlled, maximizing the realism of his characters’ thought processes: “Of course he had no idea…if Holly had ever had a boyfriend.
He supposed she must have, but she never talked about such things with him. She knew about the safe in his house, he knew that.”
This straightforward style helps to sell the less-believable aspects of the plot, and as a result, readers will quickly find themselves drawn into the realm of West’s mistakes and misjudgments.
Sealy’s skill makes the story feel not only urgent but somehow important—an impressive achievement for an escapist thriller.
A finely crafted, serious-minded novel of overreach and deadly consequences.
Nonfiction
“Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero,” by Christopher McDougall
In this tenderhearted memoir, McDougall (“Born to Run”) tells of his adoption and rehabilitation of Sherman, an ailing rescue donkey. Neglected by an animal hoarder near McDougall’s farm in Pennsylvania’s Amish country, Sherman is nursed back to health by Tanya, a local veterinary technician: “You need to give this animal a purpose. You need to find him a job,” Tanya tells McDougall.
So McDougall, an accomplished runner, sets his sights on the annual World Championship Leadville Burro Race in Colorado, an eight-decade-long tradition that includes an uphill run half the height of Mt. Everest.
McDougall is a charming, enthusiastic storyteller as he describes how, with less than a year to train, he enlists Tanya; his wife, Mika; and Zeke, a troubled Penn State student who draws strength and purpose from training Sherman.
The team, which also includes donkeys Flower and Matilda, wends its way through wooded mazes, creeks, and other obstacles in preparation for the high-altitude race.
As the event draws closer, several setbacks challenge the team, including Tanya’s horse-training accident, Zeke’s broken foot, and McDougall’s shattered finger.
Despite these setbacks, they arrive in Leadville in 2016 ready to race, and complete the 15-mile “short course,” with Sherman finishing 29th out of 52.
Runners and animal lovers alike can find inspiration in this story of the ways in which humans and animals connect.
“Fentanyl, Inc.: How Rogue Chemists Are Creating the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic,” by Ben Westhoff
How a lethal synthetic opioid and its manufacturer is creating a global drug addiction crisis.
In 2013, investigative journalist Westhoff (“Original Gangstas: Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube, and the Birth of West Coast Rap,” 2016) began researching potently addictive street drugs, and he learned about Fentanyl and other “novel psychoactive substances” while writing about “why so many people were dying at raves.”
The author describes Fentanyl and synthetic drugs (including K2 and Spice) as formerly medically sound panaceas whose formulas were hijacked and re-created with unpredictable potencies and physical effects.
The staggering statistics he presents tell a much darker tale, as he shows how Fentanyl-laced cocaine and other new psychoactive substances are killing thousands of people.
In order to uncover the origin of the epidemic and the epic race to develop effective deterrent systems, the author seamlessly blends past and present in his profiles of Belgian chemist Paul Janssen, who was responsible for Fentanyl’s initial development in 1959; police officers; politicians; LSD drug kingpins, and St. Louis street dealers.
While promising, the harm-reduction initiatives remain diluted beneath the shifting weight and influence of political red tape, global capitalism, and the biological and psychological bondage of drug dependency.
Perhaps most compelling is Westhoff’s undercover infiltration of several rogue Chinese drug operations.
Some operate covertly, while others are blatantly transparent since China offers subsidies to companies manufacturing and distributing Fentanyl components.
Also fascinating is the author’s charting of Fentanyl’s circulation from darknet marketplaces to overseas postal stops to regional distribution.
While international interceptive efforts like “Operation Denial” have helped in the apprehension of the upper echelon of major distributors, they have failed to collar Fentanyl trafficking network kingpin Jian Zhang, who is believed to be largely responsible for the steady flow of the drug into the global market.
Drawing material from official reports, drug databases, scores of interviews, and years of personal research, Westhoff presents an unflinching, illuminating portrait of a festering crisis involving a drug industry that thrives as effectively as it kills.
Highly sobering, exemplary reportage delivered through richly detailed scenarios and diversified perspectives.
Others
“A Pilgrimage of Swords,” by Anthony Ryan; illustrations by Didier Graffet (fiction)
“Spider Love Song and Other Stories,” by Nancy Au (fiction)
“Lost Feast: Culinary Extinction and the Future of Food,” by Lenore Newman (nonfiction)
“Guest House for Young Widows: Among the Women of Isis,” by Azadeh Moaveni (nonfiction)