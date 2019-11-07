Fiction
"The Widow of Rose House: A Novel," by Diana Biller
Biller’s complex and intriguing debut, set in 1875 New York City, follows Alva Webster, a widow with a dark secret that has nothing to do with the salacious rumors about her that have been splashed all over the newspapers for the past two years regarding her departure from her abusive husband and his subsequent death. After purchasing Liefdehuis, an old mansion she intends to renovate and use as inspiration for a home decorating manual, Alva is annoyed and skeptical when she learns that it’s supposedly haunted. Prof. Samuel Moore, an extremely handsome inventor, wants to study the house in order to learn more about its apparent ghost, but she scorns him and his fanciful notions—at first. The book is part romance, part ghost story, and part period piece with just enough modern sentiment on the topics of feminism, mental illness, and abuse. The plot isn’t particularly original or complicated, but the work is well worth reading for the tender—and sometimes downright erotic—connection that develops between Alva and Samuel. Readers who care about well-drawn characters and don’t mind a predictable story will appreciate this window into late-19th-century New York.
— Publishers Weekly
"There You Are," by Mathea Morais
Two St. Louis residents, united by music and a local record store, fall in love in Morais’ nostalgic debut novel.
Although it opens in 2014, most of this story unfolds during the 1980s and ’90s as it follows Octavian Munroe and Mina Rose during their childhood and teenage years. Octavian, the African American son of a professor and a poet, comes from a more stable household, although the death of his mother from cancer and his brother Francis’ issues with drug dependency cause complications. Mina, the daughter of an attorney who’s as eccentric as she is formidable, has a less stable home life, but she has the unquestionable advantage of being white in a city that’s rife with race-related issues. Octavian and Mina’s first meeting is in the fifth grade; later, they bond with friends at Rahsaan’s Records, where they later work, and they form a friendship that not even the tidal forces of their lives can tear apart. Morais conjures a very specific milieu—urban St. Louis in the 1980s and ’90s—in a way that makes it feel lived-in, and she populates the setting with a panoply of rich characters who express themselves with varying degrees of forthrightness. Although readers of the main characters’ generation may relate to the novel more than others due to its many specific cultural references, Morais gives it universality as well as specificity—particularly in her depiction of Octavian and Mina’s believable, multidimensional relationship. They talk, argue, reconcile, and razz friends in language that’s heightened but never strained or unrealistic. Readers who have a low tolerance for nostalgia may want to look elsewhere, but for readers who enjoy a story of the robustness and fragility of love, Morais’ work is a must-read.
A novel that effectively intertwines ruminations on race, music, romance, and history.
— Kirkus Reviews
Nonfiction
"Time Song: Journeys in Search of a Submerged Land," by Julia Blackburn; illustrated by Enrique Brinkmann
What people think is lost never entirely leaves, posits novelist and biographer Blackburn (“The Emperor’s Lost Island”) in this lyrical exploration of Doggerland, the country that until 6,000 years ago connected Britain with mainland Europe and now lies under the North Sea. Alternating chapters of prose with prose-poems she calls “time songs,” Blackburn creates an impressionistic picture of a place that is both gone and yet still there, its landscape partly intact beneath the waves. “Trying to see through the fact of absence is what this book is mostly about,” writes Blackburn, who also reflects on the recent loss of her beloved husband. Along the way, she visits with experts on Doggerland—related to the Danish word dag, meaning “dagger,” which also gave the dogwood its name—and hikes through countryside near her home in England and elsewhere that resembles what Doggerland may have been like: icy in the winter, marshy in the summer. Like one of the scientists she meets on her quest, Blackburn believes life is a process that “does not begin with birth or end with death,” but “is a trajectory in which there is no finite end.” This sweet, sad book will leave its readers meditating on loss and timelessness.
— Publishers Weekly
"Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA," by Amaryllis Fox
A journalist recounts her formative years in the CIA.
Fox engagingly—and transparently—describes her work as an undercover agent for the CIA, which recruited the author while she was still in college. “What will happen if I tell the world the truth?” she asks, having returned to civilian life as a young single mother following the dissolution of a marriage that was all but arranged by the agency. Motherhood changed her perspective and priorities, and she now devotes herself to the cause of peace. In her fast-moving debut memoir, she seeks to “spill that most secret of secrets: that all we soldiers and spies, all the belching, booming armored juggernauts of war, all the terror groups and all the rogue states, that we’re all pretending to be fierce because we’re all on fire with fear.” The author’s life was extraordinary even during her childhood, as if she were being raised for a life in espionage. She often went “wild world-wandering” with her father, who consulted with foreign governments on matters she never quite understood. Fox was raised to invent elaborate fantasies to play with her brother, and her world of make-believe intrigue became real to her as she volunteered to aid refugees after high school and became immersed in global affairs during college. She came to the CIA as an idealist, and she found idealism and basic humanity within those who were apparently pitted against her. She also found that she had to keep the reality of her career a secret from everyone, even from family and friends. Throughout much of her remarkable life, secrecy was the norm, but by the time she left the agency, she’d had enough.
A well-written account of a life lived under exceptional secrecy and pressure.
— Kirkus Reviews
Others
"Your House Will Pay: A Novel," by Steph Cha (fiction)
"The Incompletes," by Sergio Chejfec (fiction)
"The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage of an Empire," by William Dalrymple (nonfiction)
"The Gaijin Cookbook: Japanese Recipes from a Chef, Father, Eater, and Lifelong Outsider," by Ivan Orkin and Chris Ying (nonfiction)