MILTON-FREEWATER — From the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s Neil Diamond scored more than 50 chart singles on the Billboard Hot 100, rating him as the most popular male vocalist in the U.S., said
Bob “BJ the DJ” Jones in a release.
Diamond also wrote songs for “The Monkees” TV show and the films “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” and “The Jazz Singer.”
Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater will feature many of Diamond’s hits from 7-10 p.m. Saturday in the Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 816 S. Main St. Host BJ the DJ will add bits of information about the songs, the writers and the times.
Attendees are encouraged to ask questions, provide comments and dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. Parking is available on the street and behind the church.