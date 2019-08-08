MILTON-FREEWATER — Touted as “The Hyphen” in Milton-Freewater, 508 E. Broadway St. will be a happening place from 1-8 p.m. Saturday during the second annual family friendly Broadway Block Party.
Broadway will be blocked from Elizabeth Street to South Main Street.
Events include live music, a 5K run, kids games, bouncy houses, face painting, dunk tank, competitions for corn eating, hula hooping, chalk art and cornhole and a wine, cider and beer garden.
Food will be available from La Familiar, skoSH and Why Not Pizza trucks.
Organizers suggest bringing comfy chairs and sunscreen.
Event sponsors include MFDA, Watermill Winery/Blue Mountain Cider Co., US Bank, Les Schwab Tire Center, The Burger Hut, Broadway Fitness Center, Broadway Family Dental Care, Milton-Freewater School District and city of Milton-Freewater.