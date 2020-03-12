Nature poetry, art tonight
Pacific Northwest-based poet Keetje Kuipers will read anthologies inspired by landscapes, adventure and a sense of belonging within the environment at 6:30 tonight March 12 at Foundry Vineyard, 1111 Abadie St.
Following Kuipers’ recitation, other new and aspiring local poets will recite their own connections to nature and attendees can take in the Foundry’s latest exhibit of art.
Featured poetry books will be available for purchase. A glass of Foundry Vineyard wine is included with ticket purchase for adults aged 21 and older. Additional glasses or bottles may be purchased during the event.Admission is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
See bmlt.org/events/nature-poetry for more details.