The Walla Walla Public Library theme for November is Native American Heritage Month.
This week’s adult feature is nonfiction, “Whereas," by Layli Long Soldier.
"Keep in mind, I am not a historian. So I will recount facts as best I can, given limited resources and understanding,” writes Long Soldier, a 2016 Whiting Award winner, in her ambitious and gut-wrenching debut collection. Long Soldier may not be a historian, but she gives a vivid account of the realities of life as a Native American mother, unfurling a series of poems that relate the duplicitous behavior of the U.S. government toward indigenous peoples. Long Soldier underscores how centuries of legal jargon have decimated peoples, their voices, and their languages: “Although I often feel lost on this trail, I know I am not alone.” — Publishers Weekly
The youth selection is nonfiction, “An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States for Young People,” by Debbie Reese and Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz.
This adaptation offers an Indigenous perspective of U.S. history. Beginning with an introduction and moving into the first chapter, which discusses the Indigenous peoples who populated the land and their domestication of corn before Europeans arrived, the narrative follows a chronological track. Dunbar-Ortiz's narrative history is clear and the adapters give readers ample evidence and perspective to help them to engage with the text. Ages 12-17. — School Library Journal
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.
