National comedian Tom Papa's got a brand new gig, and it's in Walla Walla

If folk wisdom had a slightly salty city cousin, it would be Tom Papa.
And Papa’s coming to town.
If you don’t think you’ve heard of the jack-of-all-venues comedian, you’re probably wrong.
For starters, there’s Papa’s new Netflix special, “You’re Doing Great,” which premiered earlier this month and is the fourth of such specials for the stand-up artist.
Papa is also head writer and regular performer on the nationally syndicated radio show, “Live From Here,” the reincarnation edition of “Prairie Home Companion” on public radio, and on the daily radio show “What a Joke with Papa and Fortune.”
The comedian is a frequent guest panelist on National Public Radio’s “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me.”
With those impressive credentials, Papa will add another notch on his belt when he plays on Feb. 28 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The venue is attracting bigger names these days, said Power House spokesman Bradley Nelson, pointing out nationally-known comedian Paula Poundstone has sold out shows in Walla Walla.
Papa has been a guest staple on a number of TV comedy and talk shows and his film appearances include HBO’s “Behind the Candelabra,” which won 11 Emmys, “The Informant” and “The Haunted World of El Superbeasto,” as the voice of El Superbeasto.
If stand-up isn’t your jam, Papa also debuted a book in 2018, “Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas.” His second book, “You’re Doing Great!: And Other Reasons To Stay Alive,” drops in May.
In an interview earlier this month, Papa said his style of comedy seems to be a balm for many right now. Although some of his jokes dance to the edge of the political world, none step over that line.
“There are a lot of people out there who can get into politics better than I can. I deal with a familial lens, so I am dealing with the results of (politics), rather than the cause if it.”
Those in politics already get plenty of attention, he added.
“I don’t understand how other grownups are giving either side such allegiance.”
In any case, the current names in everyone’s newsfeed will change in five years, but people will still need to laugh, Papa said.
That’s where he comes in. The comedian has honed his craft on more upbeat, less cynical commentary on American life. He is, after all, an actual papa to two daughters, and he wants his art to reach everyone.
The comments he hears back about his shows and media specials validate the approach is working, Papa said.
The Netflix and shows, which he also writes and produces — the guy appears to be tireless — reflect the true Tom Papa, a personality the comedian made the decision to lean into for his work, he said.
“I’m an optimist and I am hopeful. I don’t like any art that leaves me feeling hopeless at the end.”
Being positive, he added, has really carved out a place for him in the entertainment market.
And in the bread aisle. Papa is a sourdough enthusiast and connoisseur. Naturally, he has a show about it on the Food Network. It’s called “Baked,” and he’s also releasing a tutorial-style series on YouTube.
Baking sourdough is a great partner with writing, Papa explained.
“When it’s time to stretch the dough, you get up from your desk, and go back and forth.”
That lets the brain switch gears without derailing the creative work — no leaving the house or going off to watch TV, he said.
Papa said this will be his first visit to Walla Walla, and hearing about the local wine industry is a bonus, whatever his schedule looks like.
“There’s always time for wine.”