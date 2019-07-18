Ten oil-on-boards paintings exist in Walla Walla because of an artist by the last name Shaughnessy.
The images, in a style reminiscent of famed Old American West painter Charles M. Russell, range in size from 2 feet by 3 feet to 4 feet by 6 feet.
In more than 2,000 paintings, Russell captured cowboys and Indians in their milieu and landscapes set in the Western United States and in Alberta, Canada. Shaughnessy’s work does the same.
Shaughnessy’s paintings were attached to restaurant walls from 1982-1986 at 405 Wellington St.
In 1982, the Heath & Company eatery occupied the site. In 1986, it was closed and changed to JD’s East (a JD’s on the Green extension), emailed Joe Drazan.
“The owners here in town took the paintings with them in 1986 and have them in their home now,” Drazan said.
But neither the owners nor Drazan know the artist’s first name and wish to solve the mystery of who painted the dynamic images of a time in the Old West that’s long past.
“405 Wellington has had a long list of restaurants in it,” Drazan added. In July 1946 it opened as the Top Hat, then became the Maverick from 1961-1972, then the Steak Out through 1981. It was vacant in 1982 for the remodel to Heath & Co. when the paintings were done — they are all dated 1982. Later the place became Barnaby’s.
