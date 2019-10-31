Musicians will explore the roots of traditional country music in America at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
Doors open at 6:15 on Nov. 7.
The performance will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission will be taken at the door.
Jimmye Turner and Glenn Morrison, along with five of their band member friends, will share traditional country songs from the late 19th to mid-20th centuries.
From Appalachian mountain tunes and old gospel songs to cowboy western and honky-tonk hits, the songs will be sung and played on banjo, dulcimer, autoharp, fiddle, guitar, mandolin, metal and wooden steel guitars, harmonica and standup bass. Joining Turner and Morrison will be Carrie Hendrix, Kate Hockersmith, Bruce DeLeonard, Trudy Ostby and special guest Jo Shay.
Turner and Morrison have played traditional country, gospel and bluegrass music together for more than 40 years, originally in The RyeGrass String Band with Ostby and DeLeonard, and recently with Hockersmith and Hendrix in The Jasper Mountain Band.
Shay is a well-known local traditional country musician who leads Grandma and the Boys and is often heard jamming with local musicians at regional sessions.
As musical historians, Morrison and Turner and the others work to preserve and share older songs with younger players and folks interested in traditional American music.
The cost of the event is $10 general, $7 museum members. Light refreshments will be served.
For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.