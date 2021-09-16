When Angels Sing Carlos Santana

The Walla Walla Public Library theme for September is Hispanic Heritage Month.

This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Eat the Mouth that Feeds You," by Carribean Fragoza.

In a short story collection as fierce and strange as the title might indicate, Fragoza brings to life the wants and worries of a chorus of Latina and Chicanas in the kind of magical-realist-gone-dark way that’s come to reflect the realities of life along the border. A daughter takes bites out of her mother, a mother takes an ax to everything in her house, and 'Sabado Gigante' goes from mindless weekend TV to a chance to escape everything in this haunting and strange collection. — Remezcla

The youth selection is a nonfiction picture book: “When Angels Sing: the Story of Rock Legend Carlos Santana," by Michael Mahin.

Vibrant, beautifully colorful folk art illustrations complement the story of Santana's life ... This outstanding biography for early elementary readers is a compelling story of persistence in pursuing goals. Ages 4-8. — School Library Connection

To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.

Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments