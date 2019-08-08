COLLEGE PLACE — Music will enliven the scene from tonight and on Thursdays through Sept. 26 during the College Place Farmers & Artisan Market that happens from 4-8 p.m. in Lions Park, 801 S.E. Larch Ave.
Hannah Nichole will perform live music from 5-8 tonight.
A wide variety of vendors provide farm-fresh and organic produce, herbs, plants and flowers and craft items, clothing and ready-to-eat food.
The market also hosts a movie night right after the market the fourth Thursday in July and August, organizers said in a release.