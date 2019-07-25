For the first time, Friends of Children of Walla Walla will host a Friends Fiesta Mexicana Rodeo and Dance from 3-11 p.m. Saturday at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St.
Bands, dancing and rodeo events will occur during the event. Proceeds will support the local nonprofit organization, which focuses on the well-being of children in the area by providing school- and community-based programs that help youths socially and academically through one-on-one relationships.
The event “hasn’t ever happened before in Walla Walla,” said Jim Byrnes, executive director for Friends of Children of Walla Walla. Its office is at 120 E. Birch St., Suite 10, 509-527-4745.
Music will come from Guerreros del Arpa, Paso Firme and Universo Musi-K-Liente. Rodeo acts will include dancing horses and bareback bull riders. There will also be food trucks, a beer garden and other vendors available for patrons.
While the event will be a major party for those attending, proceeds from the event will go toward the much more serious purpose of helping support the Friends of Children of Walla Walla.
Byrnes and three other Friends staffers enlist the help of hundreds of volunteers to reach out to children who can benefit from an adult mentor.
Adult volunteers are matched with children in need of a caring, adult presence in their lives for a one-hour-per-week, one-year commitment.
The organization works in partnership with Walla Walla and College Place public schools to mentor and help children ranging in age from preschool to high school.
The Friends website, wallawallafriends.org/, notes parents of children in the program found their children had increased self-confidence and improved academic performance after spending a year with their adult friend.
The rodeo, concert and dance “is an event where the proceeds stay here in Walla Walla for a nonprofit that serves all the children in Walla Walla and College Place,” Byrnes said.