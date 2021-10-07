Gesa Power House Theatre is holding several concerts in October.
There are still $50 reserved seating tickets for the Led Zeppelin tribute performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
Seattle Rock Orchestra will explore the softer side of Led Zeppelin, drawing on the band’s acoustic compositions from across their entire discography. The concert set for Saturday, Oct. 9, is sold out.
There are still a few tickets for Pigs on the Wing, the Pink Floyd tribute band concert, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. A second set of Roger Waters-era Pink Floyd is planned. Tickets are $25 at phtww.org.
The Power House, 111 N Sixth Ave., is currently open at full capacity. Current COVID-19 guidelines are available on the website and ticketholders will be updated during the week before each show with any changes. For more details, contact 509-529-6500 or info@phtww.org.
