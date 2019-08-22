COLLEGE PLACE — Music will enliven the scene tonight during the College Place Farmers & Artisan Market in Lions Park, 801 SE Larch Ave. The market starts at 4 with additional fun activities for families during market hours.
Hannah Nichole will perform live music from 5-8.
The movie screening follows right after the market when Sportsman’s Warehouse will bring out the Fire Pit S’mores during “Mr. Popper’s Penguins.”
See ubne.ws/2Ec8GOM for more details or call 509-386-4394 or 509-529-1200, ext. 4.