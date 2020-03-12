Musical entertainers are lined up through early May at Armstrong Family Winery, 14 W. Main St.
The performances for those 21 and older will be Fridays from 5-8 p.m. and include: Friday March 13 with Mike Agidius; March 20 with Eddie Manzanares; March 27 with Mike Agidius; April 3 with Eddie Manzanares; April 10 with Mike Agidius; April 17 with The Whitman Jazz Ensemble; April 24 with Eddie Manzanares and May 1 with The Whitman Jazz Ensemble.
For more details, call 509-524-8494 or see armstrongwinery.com.