A first-time event for Walla Walla will come to the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds on July 27.
The Friends Fiesta Mexicana Rodeo and Dance will light up the day — and night — with bands, dancing and rodeo events from 3-11 p.m. next week.
“This hasn’t ever happened before in Walla Walla,” said Jim Byrnes, executive director for the Friends of Children of Walla Walla, which is sponsoring the event.
Bands for the event will include Guerreros del Arpa, Paso Firme and Universo Musi-K-Liente and rodeo acts will include dancing horses and bareback bull riders. Food and drink will be in plentiful supply with food trucks, a beer garden and other vendors available for patrons throughout the day and evening.
While the event will be a major party for those attending, proceeds from the event will go toward the much more serious purpose of helping support the Friends of Children of Walla Walla.
The local nonprofit organization focuses on the well-being of children in the area by providing school- and community-based programs that help youths socially and academically through one-on-one relationships.
Byrnes and three other Friends staffers enlist the help of hundreds of volunteers to reach out to children who can benefit from an adult mentor.
Adult volunteers are matched with children in need of a caring, adult presence in their lives for a one-hour-per-week, one-year commitment.
The organization works in partnership with Walla Walla and College Place Public Schools to mentor and help children ranging in age from preschool to high school.
The Friends website, wallawallafriends.org/, noted parents of children in the program found their children had increased self-confidence and improved academic performance after spending a year with their adult friend.
The rodeo, concert and dance “is an event where the proceeds stay here in Walla Walla for a nonprofit that serves all the children in Walla Walla and College Place,” Byrnes said.