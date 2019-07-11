COLLEGE PLACE — Music will enliven the scene Thursdays through Sept. 26 during the College Place Farmers & Artisan Market that happens in Lions Park, 801 SE Larch Ave.
Live music will be from 5-8 tonight with Makaylee in the opening set and David Garza in the second set.
A wide variety of vendors provide farm-fresh and organic produce, herbs, plants and flowers and craft items, clothing and ready-to-eat food.
The market also hosts a movie night right after the market the fourth Thursday in July and August, organizers said in a release.
See ubne.ws/2Ec8GOM for more details or call 509-386-4394 or 509-529-1200, ext. 4.