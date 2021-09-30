Dick Phillips will give the Living History presentation of pioneer entrepreneur John Boyer at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road.
As John Boyer, Dorsey Baker’s brother-in-law, Phillips will talk about his life, career and several entrepreneurial peers who took advantage of the tremendous opportunities available during Walla Walla’s boomtown years.
In 1849, Boyer opened a store in Sonora, California, the Queen City of the California goldfields, which he operated until the 1860s. He came to Walla Walla in 1862 and went into a mercantile business with Dorsey Baker.
Since Baker and Boyer both had reputations for being honest businessmen, miners from the Idaho gold fields would leave their gold in the mercantile safe. This was the start of the Baker Boyer Bank enterprise, which officially opened in November 1869.
Admission is $9 adults, $8 seniors/students, $4 kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under age 6. Information is available at info@fwwm.org, fwwm.org and 509-525-7703.
