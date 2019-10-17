Portrayed by Gary Lentz, William Tye, assistant conductor for Dorsey Baker’s Walla Walla & Columbia River Railroad, is the focus of a living-history presentation from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
Admission is $9 general, $8 seniors/students and $4 for children 6-12.
Tye will talk about his job working on the locomotives, how those narrow-gauge steam engines ran, and how they were configured — have you ever heard of a platform of dogs being used in place of a cow catcher?
He will also give some history on the local railroad, how it was financed by Baker and what it took to bring the railroad to Walla Walla.
He’ll also describe how the track itself was constructed and explain exactly what “rawhide railroad” refers to, clearing up myths and legends that surround Baker’s famous enterprise.
Guests visiting the museum can also see one of the locomotives Tye would have operated.
The Blue Mountain is the last existing narrow-gauge engine from Baker’s railroad enterprise.
If weather permits, Tye will show visitors components of the train and describe missing pieces that would have allowed the train to operate. Find out more by calling 509-525-7703.