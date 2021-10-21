Ever wonder how the Douglas fir got its name? The distinctive Pacific Northwest evergreen gained its name from Scottish botanist and explorer David Douglas.
Gary Lentz will talk about Douglas’ travels when he arrived in the Northwest by ship from England in 1825. The free Museum After Hours presentation, “Trifles will not stop me — the story of David Douglas,” will be at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road. Masks are required on museum grounds.
Douglas is responsible for hundreds of discoveries and descriptions of native northwestern trees, shrubs and plants. He recorded his explorations in his journals for the Royal Horticultural Society.
Interactions with local Native Americans, encounters with animals and the arduous, difficult acquisition of seeds and specimens are interwoven with his descriptions of the land as it was before European settlement. From 1825-1827, he traveled thousands of miles through Washington, Idaho and Oregon by foot, horse and canoe collecting seeds, preserving specimens, taking notes and packaging his discoveries for return to England.
Lentz was the ranger at Lewis & Clark Trail State Park near Waitsburg and worked for Washington State Parks for 35 years. Many of those years were at Lewis & Clark Trail State Park, which has a unique riparian habitat and botanical diversity and is situated on the Lewis & Clark Trail.
Lentz was born in Pennsylvania and spent many hours hiking the Appalachian Trail. He found many parallels between his life experiences and those of David Douglas, such as a love of plants, the desire to see what was growing over the next hill, and finding out how to collect and preserve seeds, flowers and other plant products.
For more information, contact the museum at info@fwwm.org or 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.
