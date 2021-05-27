Fort Walla Walla Museum’s monthly after-hours series will continue on Zoom. The topic at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27, is sustainability.
Erendira Cruz, executive director of the Sustainable Living Center, will discuss the many ways aspects of sustainability, a common and often puzzling buzzword, touch daily lives and how households can engage in sustainable practices.
Register for the free program at fwwm.org/virtual-events. Contact the museum at 509-525-7703.
Through programs, partnerships and education, the Sustainable Living Center offers local, comprehensive solutions to many current challenges, including home efficiency, waste management, healthier eating, renewable energy and more.
The presentation will also include a segment about photovoltaic solar and how to decide if adding a solar array might be right.
Cruz has been executive director of the Sustainable Living Center since 2013. Cruz is from Bozeman, Montana, and has a bachelor’s in business management from Montana State University. She worked for many years in retail building materials before deciding to make a more meaningful impact as a nonprofit leader.