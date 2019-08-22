On Aug. 29 Batman, aka Adam West, and William Kirkman will be the focus of a Museum After Hours talk at 5 p.m. at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road. Admission to the event is free.
Adam West spent the first part of his life in Walla Walla and William Kirkman the last. They were separated by decades in life but have come together in a permanent exhibit at the Kirkman House Museum.
Jonathan Grant, who often portrays Batman at various events, has loaned most of the items on display in the Adam West Exhibit at Kirkman House Museum. He got to know West through his job at the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center and grew to respect and admire the actor. He has been collecting Adam West objects and memorabilia for several years.
Rick Tuttle, who often portrays William Kirkman, has been on the Kirkman House Museum board of directors for 17 of the last 18 years.
He was responsible for the overall concept and construction of the exhibit.
Together the pair will talk about how West and Batman influenced them to collaborate on an exhibit to honor one of Walla Walla’s best known sons.
The exhibit follows Adam’s life from early childhood to more recent guest performances on shows like “Family Guy” and “The Big Bang Theory.”
Because his portrayal of Batman is so iconic and loved, special emphasis is paid to this character.
The exhibit places you in Bruce Wayne’s den where you will see many high-quality screen-accurate props, experience the thrill of receiving a call on the Bat Phone, and pressing a hidden button to reveal the Bat Poles.
Jonathan and Rick will talk about how the exhibit has evolved and become something you won’t find anywhere else, and where it may go in the future. For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.