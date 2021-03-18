By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Ever wonder about the history behind old buildings at the Fort Walla Walla site?
Steve Stevenson will share details about the original structures on the VA grounds during a free Fort Walla Walla Museum After Hours program at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 25, on Zoom.
Completed in 1858, the final military Fort Walla Walla was continuously occupied until its closure in 1910.
It transitioned to a hospital site before it was acquired by the Veterans Administration in the 1920s. Stevenson will emphasize the original structures, some still in use by the VA today.
Additional featured structures include those salvaged by the VA from the World War II-era McCaw Army Hospital, those built by the VA, and those recently constructed to house veterans and their families. Participants will also find out why the facility is named for famed World War II Army Gen. Jonathan M. Wainwright.
A former FWWM board of directors president, Stevenson retired from the VA Medical Center in 2001 after 22 years. His interest in the fort began in 1983, with the celebration of Wainwright’s 100th birthday, and has continued for more than 30 years. He continues to volunteer at the museum in his free time.
For details and to register for the free program, visit fwwm.org.
Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road, is now open for visitation from noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.