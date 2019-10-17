Geologist, professor emeritus and author Bob Carson will return to Fort Walla Walla Museum to give a free presentation for the Museum After Hours series.
It will take place at 5 p.m. Oct. 24 in the museum’s grand hall, 755 Myra Road.
The Earth’s second largest glacier is melting catastrophically, calving icebergs. Ancient rocks are ever more exposed, fascinating for geologists, but reducing reflectivity. Carson visited in 2002 and returned in 2019 to share his love of arctic rocks, glaciers, scenery, and people with students and friends.
Traveling by plane, helicopter, ship, kayak, and on foot they visited four Inuit villages in Greenland, the world’s most sparsely populated nation. J
He will celebrate the giant island of magnificent fjords and mountains, innumerable places to hike and kayak (see Carson in image below) in solitude and valuable resources.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors 62 and older and students, and $9 general admission. For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.