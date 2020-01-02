MILTON-FREEWATER — Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater begins its 15th year of providing three hours of cheap, trashy rock ‘n’ roll once each month. On Saturday, Oldies Night will review Motown hits of the 1960s from 7-10 p.m.
Bob “BJ the DJ” Jones said the program will include 50 memorable hits from 22 artists. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 816 S. Main St.
“In the 1960s, many American record companies were battling the British Invasion, as U.K. artists stormed onto the Top 40 music charts,” Jones said in a release.
“But they also faced a domestic foe. While many U.S. labels were based in or near New York, Los Angeles or Nashville, their new challenger was located in Detroit: Motown Record Corporation.”
Motown creator Berry Gordy Jr. opened a retail record shop in the ‘50s, but quickly expanded into songwriting, production, manufacturing and distribution.
Gordy’s first chart record on a label he owned was “Money (That’s What I Want)” by Barret Strong, which made it to No. 23 on Billboard’s Hot 100 pop music chart in 1960.
While most of Gordy’s artists and writers were black, he strove to appeal to the white audience rather than limiting himself to the rhythm and blues market.
“No doubt he saw that Chuck Berry, Fats Domino and other black artists had successfully crossed the color line and he set out to do so from the beginning, with every record he issued. He succeeded in many instances. Some of his hits performed better on the pop charts than on the R&B chart.”
The Miracles, later christened Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, had Motown’s first million-seller with “Shop Around,” which peaked at No. 2 on the pop charts in February 1961.
“Please Mr. Postman” by the Marvelettes was the first Motown record to hit No. 1 on the pop charts, which it accomplished in December of that year. By the end of the decade Motown had hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 79 times.
Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Four Tops and The Temptations were among the company’s most successful artists in that opening decade. A generous sampling of their hit singles will be featured.