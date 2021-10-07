MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Museum & Art Center will host an exhibit of historic Wanapum Dam photographs in partnership with the Grant County Public Utility District from Oct. 8-Nov. 12.
The opening reception for The Art of Dam Building will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 in the main gallery, 401 S Balsam St.
Grant County PUD Public Affairs Supervisor Chuck Allen will give a presentation, From Below Ground Up: The Building of Wanapum Dam, at 6 p.m. and a craft activity for adults will be available from 5-7 p.m. Admission is free.
Hours at the nonprofit museum in the Moses Lake Civic Center are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free. Find out more details online at moseslakemuseum.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.
The Museum’s main gallery will feature historic photographs of the building of Wanapum Dam. Created by photographer Carl Lewis, the photos show the immense scale and degree of human ingenuity needed to build a structure large enough to hold back a mighty river.
Wanapum Dam (wanna-pum) is on the Columbia River about six miles downstream of Vantage, Washington. The dam name honors the Wanapum band of Native Americans who lived along the river from Vantage south toward Pasco. It was built over four years with the first power generation beginning in 1963. The dam has a rated generating capacity of 1,203.6 megawatts.
Residents formed the PUD to bring electricity to the county in the 1930s. In the 1950s, they encouraged construction of two dams on the Columbia River to provide renewable, low-cost power for themselves and future generations. The PUD keeps the lights on in Grant County.
