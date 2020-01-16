Looking for a fun, free activity for the kids on Wednesdays? The Walla Walla Public Library and Carnegie Picture Lab will bring children the joy of storytelling through art starting at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the library, 238 E. Alder St.
Designed for elementary-age children, the recurring monthly program will combine storytelling and art instruction based on a different children’s book each month.
January’s featured title will be Caldecott-winning “The Hello Goodbye Window,” by Norton Juster and Chris Raschka, along with a tissue-paper collage project.
The Storybook Art series will continue through May, with dates confirmed for Feb. 19 with “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” by Crockett Johnson; March 18 with “The Dot,” by Peter H. Reynolds; April 15 with “The Big Orange Splot,” by Daniel Manus; and May 13 with “Rainbow Weaver,” by Linda Elovitz Marshall.
The 2:30 p.m. program time coincides with the Wednesday early dismissal times at Walla Walla Public Schools, adding a free after-school enrichment activity option on a day when parents need it most, said Library Technician Annie Yetmez in a release.
The library and CPL have a five-year history of partnering to bring art to Valley youth.
According to the CPL press release for Storybook Art, “Children’s literature promotes the development of children’s internal imaginations; art making provides the opportunity for concrete expression of their creative imagination.”
The annual Carnegie Picture Lab art show featuring the works of local elementary students taught by Picture Lab volunteers, is hosted at the Library, and the coming months will feature many more collaborations.
“Carnegie Picture Lab is one of our favorite partners,” said Liz George, Young People’s Librarian.
“Libraries are places for community conversations, and the ideas sparked by art feed into those conversations. It’s important for young people to be engaged in the conversation, and the Library is thrilled to partner with Carnegie in art education and outreach.”
Information on the Storybook Art series, as well as other upcoming events, can be found on the Library’s webpage at wallawallapubliclibrary.org/calendar. Carnegie Picture Lab lists upcoming programs at carnegiepicturelab.com/community-events.