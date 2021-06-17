PENDLETON — Debbie McIntosh credits daughter Lindsay for renewing her interest in photography. Lindsay was studying photography at Pendleton High School, and she took photos on their shared hikes in the Wallowa Mountains.
After hearing, “You should take a picture of ... ” too many times, Lindsay finally told her mom, “Why don’t you take your own pictures?”
The first time a McIntosh photo was displayed on a gallery wall, it won the People’s Choice Award in the Open Regional exhibit at the Pendleton Center for the Arts in 2007.
Her photographs currently fill the 1,200- square-foot East Oregonian Gallery at PCA in her solo “Mongolia Winter Migration” exhibition. It is open for in-person gallery visits through June 30. Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public. PCA is at 214 N. Main St.
Twenty-three photographs document McIntosh’s recent expedition to Mongolia, a landlocked country in Central Asia and East Asia, between China and Russia. The mountains and rolling plateaus are marked by high elevation and a cold, dry climate. The country averages 257 cloudless days a year.
But the people inspired McIntosh to brave the harsh terrain.
The Kazakh nomadic herders and hunters of Mongolia travel to feed their yaks, camels, goats, sheep and horses, and occasionally they allow groups of photographers and writers, with a small support team, to accompany them.