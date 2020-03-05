Whitman Mission National Historic Site during March is screening a series of films that chronicle the westward expansion. Park rangers each Saturday will talk about the Northwest national park sites through the lens of park films.
Each movie is approximately 30 minutes long and will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the historic site’s visitor center, 328 Whitman Mission Road, 8 miles west of Walla Walla. After each film visitors may participate in a 30-minute ranger-led discussion.
The schedule includes Nez Perce National Historical Park on Saturday; Fort Vancouver National Historic Site on March 14; Big Hole National Battlefield on March 21; and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park on March 28. Admission is free.
Winter schedule for the visitor center is Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more details, call 509-522-6360 or visit nps.gov/whmi.