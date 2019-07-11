Join the Year of Indigenous Languages celebration at Whitman Mission National Historic Site at 11 a.m. Saturday. The event will feature kids’ activities, a ranger-guided walk, special junior ranger program and native speaker presentations. Learn more about indigenous languages spoken by neighbors and community members, past and present.
More information about the event, including the event schedule will be posted on the park’s Facebook page facebook.com/whitmanmission/.
Whitman Mission is 8 miles west of Walla Walla at 328 Whitman Mission Road. The Visitor Center is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Admission is free. For more information, call 509-522-6360 or visit nps.gov/whmi.