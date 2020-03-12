Whitman Mission National Historic Site is screening a series of films that chronicle the westward expansion during March.
Park rangers each Saturday will talk about the Pacific Northwest National Park sites through the lens of park films, according to a release.
Each movie is approximately 30 minutes long and will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the historic site’s visitor center, 328 Whitman Mission Road, 8 miles west of Walla Walla. A 30-minute ranger-led discussion will follow.
The schedule includes Fort Vancouver National Historic Site on Saturday March 14; Big Hole National Battlefield on March 21; and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park on March 28. Admission is free.
During its winter schedule, the visitor center is open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more details, call 509-522-6360 or visit nps.gov/whmi.