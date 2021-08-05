MILTON-FREEWATER — Instrumentals have always been part of the popular music scene, said BJ the DJ, aka Bob Jones, in a press statement.
During the 1970s almost 200 instrumentals reached the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. A few dozen of them will be featured when Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater returns on Saturday, Aug. 7.
In all, 41 instrumentals from the decade will be presented at the 170th edition of Oldies Night, from 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S Main St.
Movie themes frequently ranked high on the charts, including the "Midnight Cowboy Theme" by Ferrante and Teicher, the "Theme from Love Story" by Henry Mancini, and the "Star Wars Theme" by Meco.
TV themes were also popular, like "Song from M*A*S*H" by Al De Lory and "The Rockford Files" by Mike Post.
These will be joined by dozens of others, such as "Dueling Banjos" and the satire on it, "Dueling Tubas."
Jones promises free admission, free parking and free-flowing nostalgia.