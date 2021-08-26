MILTON-FREEWATER — After an unplanned break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Milton-Freewater Friends of the Library will resume their longtime summer book sale fundraiser.
"We have a huge selection of very reasonably priced books," said Friends member Carol Irving.
Proceeds from the sale of donated books help support children's programs at the library, she said.
The sale will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in the Milton-Freewater Community Building, 109 NE Fifth Ave.