M-F City Hall and Library

Milton-Freewater’s library and City Hall on Main Street.

 Diane Reed, courtesy photo

MILTON-FREEWATER — After an unplanned break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Milton-Freewater Friends of the Library will resume their longtime summer book sale fundraiser.

"We have a huge selection of very reasonably priced books," said Friends member Carol Irving.

Proceeds from the sale of donated books help support children's programs at the library, she said.

The sale will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in the Milton-Freewater Community Building, 109 NE Fifth Ave.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,