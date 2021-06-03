RICHLAND — After a 16-month, pandemic-caused dry spell, Mid-Columbia Mastersingers will present their first in-person, live concert since February 2020.
Pop music concerts with hits from the 1970s to today will be at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6, on the HAPO Stage at John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland.
Tiphony Dames, known for her vocals with blues band Coyote Kings in Walla Walla, and fellow vocalists Hannah Evans, Katie Evans, Daphne Jackson, Janet Krupin, Ashley Luksic and Craig Sutton will be featured with Michael Novakovich on drums.
Raleigh Hawthorne from radio station Mix 105.3 and Reka Robinson from Power 99.1 will emcee the show.
The suggested ticket price is $10 with free admission for kindergartners-grade 12. Masks and social distancing are required. Order tickets at ubne.ws/mastersingers.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers are led by Artistic Director Justin Raffa. It is an auditioned ensemble of experienced singers in Eastern Washington.