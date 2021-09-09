The Walla Walla Public Library theme for September is Hispanic Heritage Month.
This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Chola Salvation,” by Estella González.
Gonzalez’s debut collection delivers a layered portrait of Mexican American life rooted in 1980s East Los Angeles. In “How to Tell a True East LA Story,” the narrator claims East L.A. cannot be captured only by representations of gangs or cops, but by “little old ladies... trying to dig out the latest gossip” and “Mexicans who work at anything,” a sentiment Gonzalez honors in many of the stories, which blend mystical elements and realism. Ultimately, Gonzalez catches her stride to create an inviting tapestry. — Publishers Weekly
The youth selection is a fiction picture book: “Dreamers,” by Yuyi Morales.
Many books about immigration describe the process of making new friends and fitting in; this one describes what it’s like to become a creative being in two languages, and to learn to love in both. ‘We are two languages./ We are lucha./ We are resilience./ We are hope.’ Ages 4-8. — Publishers Weekly
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.