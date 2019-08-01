Menopause The Musical (Off-Broadway Tour) will be staged in Walla Walla for five showings tonight through Sunday at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Showtimes are from 7-8:30 tonight, Friday and Saturday and from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Reserved seating tickets are $47-$35, available online at phtww.com or call the box office at 509-529-6500.
Group ticket sales are available at 509-876-1662.
“Menopause The Musical” is a joyous celebration of women on the brink of, in the middle of or who have survived “The Change.”
Four women meet in a New York department store at a lingerie sale with nothing in common but a black lace bra ... and memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex, and more
The hilarious musical parody is set to classic tunes from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s. Now in its 18th year of production, “Menopause The Musical” is recognized as the longest-running scripted production in Las Vegas and entertains audiences nightly at Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.
The Off-Broadway touring version has entertained audiences in more than 450 U.S. cities, nearly 300 international cities, and in 15 countries.